VADOC Probation & Parole Offices Working to Ensure Safe Halloween...

Agency News October 29, 2024

Probation & Parole Officers across the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) are taking proactive steps to ensure Halloween night 2024 is safe for trick-or-treaters.

District offices and the Sex Offender Programs and Monitoring Unit (SOPMU) are collaborating with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit and participating local law enforcement members to remind sex offenders under community supervision about their expectations for behavior on Halloween.

All sex offenders under supervision have been instructed not to decorate their homes or hand out candy. Additionally, all probation & parole districts have established curfews for sex offenders on Halloween (Thursday, October 31) and will be conducting home contacts at random.

District probation & parole offices and the SOPMU will be checking on the sexually violent offenders under their supervision, especially those with minor victims.

Sex offenders who live in jurisdictions hosting fall festivals for children have been instructed not to attend these events.

“The VADOC and our law enforcement partners take these steps each year to ensure public safety on Halloween night,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our probation & parole officers are dedicated to keeping children safe as they enjoy trick-or-treating. Most of our officers also work in the communities they serve, which means they have additional reasons to keep their children and families safe. If you notice anything suspicious, we urge you to contact local law enforcement.”

The VADOC’s probation & parole officers enhance public safety by helping probationers and parolees lead more pro-social lives and assist those who have been incarcerated to transition back into society after release. More information about community supervision at the VADOC can be found on the Department’s website.