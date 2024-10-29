Indo American Delegates at Capitol Hill Indian American's voting campaign

FIIDS Completing campaign for #IndoAmericanVotesMatter Campaign for Million Voters and Concluded Voters Survey

Both DNC and RNC should consider Indian American policy concerns as their sizable population in swing states Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact out come of the US elections.” — Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy of FIIDS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sept 2nd, The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a U.S.-based non-profit institution dedicated to policy research and awareness, had launched of comprehensive survey on policy matters and the #IndoAmericanVotesMatter campaign. This initiative seeks to increase the policy impact and participation of Indo-American voters in the upcoming 2024 U.S. elections, underscoring the critical role this community can play in shaping the nation’s future.

As a vibrant and growing immigrant minority, Indo-Americans—numbering approximately 4.5 million across the United States—have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the 2024 elections. Concentrated in key swing states such as Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania, the Indo-American vote could be decisive in determining the outcome of crucial races.

Make an Impact with Million-plus Voters: Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy of FIIDS, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact. Therefore, their policy issues and preferences should be seriously considered by both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). With the voters registration campaign, we want to have at least million plus Indian american voters in this election"

FIIDS also had launched a comprehensive survey of Indo-Americans to gather their views on both domestic and global policy matters important to them. This survey covers both U.S. international issues, domestic concerns both mainstream and diaspora related. The results will be shared with media outlets, the Democratic and Republican parties, and individual candidates, ensuring that Indo-American voices are represented in the policy-making process. The survey indicated that 89% Indo American expressed US-India relations is the top external affairs issue, followed by 85% considered the US Competitiveness, and 84% concerns about aggressiveness of China's Communist Party. On domestic issues, 84% gave importance to law & order (public safety) and border security, following 80% felt concerns about religious phobia and hate crimes against religious minorities of Indian origin.

During the last month and half, FIIDS appealed thousands of leaders os Indian American organizations and religious places help promote this voter registration campaign through social media and other outreach efforts. By participating, they ensured that the views and concerns of the Indo-American community would be heard loud and clear in the 2024 elections.

