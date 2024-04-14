FIIDS Recommended US agencies and Universities to address the spike in the deaths of Indian origin Students in the US

Students death

Indian American Think Tank FIIDS submitted recommendations to US agencies and Universities to address the spike in the deaths of Indian origin Students in US

The sudden surge of deaths among Indian students is alarming and suspicious. Different agencies and Universities should consider FIIDS recommendations to assure students safety.” — Khanderao Kand

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a span of 4-5 months, a spike in tragic deaths of Indian students in the United States have raised significant concerns among them, the Indo-American community as well as Indian population. Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) compiled detailed data on those incidents, analyzed them and provided recommendation to various US agencies, Universities as well as Indian students. To safeguard the well-being of Indian-origin students, the FIIDS recommends collaborative efforts between government agencies, universities, student organizations, and the wider community to combat misinformation, establish reporting mechanisms for hate crimes, provide support to victims, and promote diversity and inclusion on campuses.

Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policies and Strategy, analyzing the data, said, “Indian origin students, according to Open Doors Report (ODR) are ~275k, making 25% of total foreign students and bringing in $9B per year in terms of fees and expenses. However, recent increase in their deaths is concerning and, if not addressed, would impact their confidence in the safety in of US universities, potentially impacting the inflow of students further.” Dr. Lakshmi Thalanki from Boston, who collected data on the deaths of more than 10 students, noted, “The sudden surge of deaths among Indian students is alarming and suspicious”.

FIIDS analyzed the causes of these incidents and found that they range from suspicious shootings/kidnapping, environmental deaths due to lack of safety knowledge ( monoxide poisoning, hypothermia), mental issues triggering suicides, and even suspicious accidents to violent crimes. FIIDS would like to submit various recommendations to the Department of State, Department of Justice, Education Department, Universities, Student organizations as well as Indo-American community. Furthermore, due to the sudden rise in deaths that are suspicious in nature, rumors are circulating around Indian American community about potential hate crimes especially as many deaths are clustered around east and mid-west Universities, e.g. Cleveland Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Some of them fear that the hate crimes are fueled by negative propaganda against the community. Even though FIIDS did not find any conclusive facts to support the rumors, they may need to be investigated to timely address their concerns.

FIIDS is also launching a survey of Indian American students regarding their concerns and safety (If you are an Indian student currently studying in any university in the US, please visit the bottom of this page to fill the survey.) It is necessary to understand the current situation and safety requirements of the international students, particularly those of Indian origin.

FIIDS concluded that incidents leading to these tragic deaths encompass a range of factors, including suspicious shootings/kidnappings, environmental deaths due to a lack of safety knowledge, mental health issues triggering suicides, and even instances of suspicious accidents or violent crimes. Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) conducted a thorough analysis and identified these various causes, indicating that a multifaceted approach is needed to address the underlying issues.

Based on the analysis, FIIDS submitted several recommendations to various stakeholders, including government departments, universities, student organizations, and the Indo-American community, to mitigate the risks faced by Indian-origin students in the US. To the Department of State, FIIDS asked to establish reporting mechanisms for hate crimes targeting Indian students and Provide guidance and support to consulates and diplomatic missions to assist victims of hate crimes and ensure their rights are protected. To the Department Justice and FBI, FIIDS recommended to form a dedicated task force to investigate hate crimes against Indian-origin students and communities, ensuring thorough and impartial investigations, enhance coordination with local law enforcement agencies to address hate crimes effectively and hold perpetrators accountable under existing laws, provide legal help to the students, and Investigate any connections or similarities in the incidents leading to any possible campaign of hate crimes or conspiracy. To the US Universities, FIIDS recommended to to orientation programs and resources on safety for newly admitted international students and implement comprehensive diversity and inclusion programs to promote tolerance and understanding about students from Indian cultural background and religions. FIIDS also requested to establish support networks and resources for victims of hate crimes, providing counseling, legal assistance, and advocacy services. and increase the budget for campus safety and security measures.

Amidst concerns among Indian American community of potential hate crimes against the students, particularly clustered around universities in the East and Midwest, FIIDS stresses the importance of investigating any such incidents to address community apprehensions and ensure justice for affected individuals.

The compiled report provides detailed summaries of the recent twelve tragic incidents involving Indian students in the US, for instance Aaditya Adlakha (the University of Cincinnati, Ohio), Akul Dhawan (University of Urbana-Champaign, Illinois), Neel Acharya (Purdue University, Indiana) and more, highlighting the circumstances, potential causes, and recommendations for each case. In many of these cases, parents of the students complained that they did not receive any support or answers from the authorities or the university. “It is so unimaginable that a kid can die in this day and age, right on the university campus.”, said Ish Dhawan, father of Akul Dhawan. These summaries underscore the urgency and complexity of the issues at hand, urging swift action to prevent further loss of life.

In conclusion, the spike in deaths of Indian-origin students in the US demands urgent attention and concerted action from all stakeholders. By implementing the recommendations outlined in this report and fostering a culture of safety, support, and inclusivity, we can strive to create a safer environment for all students, regardless of their background or nationality.