Bring Your Own Dog: MDC to offer free canine-friendly hikes this fall in southeast Missouri

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Spending time outdoors can be beneficial for both you and your favorite canine. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering three free-to-attend hikes specifically designed to enhance that special bond.

“As a dog owner and nature enthusiast, one of my favorite things to do for myself and my wellbeing is to take my dogs for a hike,” said Bridget Jackson, MDC Recreational Use Specialist. “These programs are designed to help make others feel comfortable and safe while teaching proper trail etiquette to ensure everyone and every dog has the best hike possible.”

Join MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist Bridget Jackson and Veterinarian Dr. Pipkin for an introductory presentation about keeping your dogs happy and healthy in the outdoors. Topics will include trail etiquette, area regulations, packing for your pup, and first aid in case of an emergency.

This dog-friendly hike is an introduction to getting your dogs out on the trail and exploring the sights, sounds, and smells of your favorite forest. Please remember to always keep your canine companion on a leash, bring water, and encourage good behavior with the other dogs.

This hike covers moderately hilly terrain on graveled trails; please bring comfortable tennis or hiking shoes with adequate traction and clean-up bags.

Join MDC for a chance to show shelter animals just how wonderful a hike through the forest can be. Southeast Missouri Pets will bring some adorable canine friends, and your help is needed to show them some love! You will have a chance to walk one of these dogs, get to know one another, and maybe fall in love (though no obligations exist).

This hike covers moderately hilly terrain on graveled trails, please bring a bottle of water and comfortable shoes with good traction. Dogs, leashes, and clean-up bags will be provided.

An adoption event will take place during and after the hike, provided by Southeast Missouri Pets.

Learn more about hiking online at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/hiking.

Find more free programs near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.