Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests In Phoenix Semiconductor to Bring Legacy Chips to Market On Demand, At Scale

New Solution to Address Microelectronics Supply Chain Problems

Until now, large OEMs, defense contractors and many other industries were stuck with a short list of bad options when they needed to replace a chip or keep an older design in production.” — Ryan Hatcher, founder and chief executive officer, Phoenix Semiconductor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, Texas–OCTOBER 15, 2024 -- Phoenix Semiconductor, dedicated to providing legacy semiconductors at scale , is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures, the venture arm of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), a global leader in defense and aerospace technology, to solve challenges arising from microelectronics obsolescence. Phoenix Semiconductor creates cost-effective, legacy semiconductors on demand, at any scale and is poised to impact the defense and aerospace, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), oil and gas, medical and infrastructure markets that have long struggled with this problem."Lockheed Martin’s investment in Phoenix Semiconductor underscores our commitment to supporting a domestic and resilient chips industry in the U.S.,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Ventures. “Scaling legacy semiconductors has the potential to improve microelectronics supply chains and strengthen U.S. national security.”Phoenix is pioneering a new process for recreating legacy chips that are no longer in production, but are still critical for keeping large capital investments running. Until now, all options to source replacement chips have fallen short. Phoenix’s process does not require new silicon, a fab or even original wafers. This patent-pending process allows Phoenix to create drop-in replacement chips that are seamless, innovative, fast, and tailored for the long-cycle market that demands a high mix of parts at lower volumes.“Until now, large OEMs, defense contractors and many other industries were stuck with a short list of bad options when they needed to replace a chip or keep an older design in production,” said Ryan Hatcher, founder and chief executive officer, Phoenix Semiconductor. “The lack of options coupled with the enormous amount of capital dedicated to solving this problem, means that this is a pain point waiting to be solved. I’m encouraged and optimistic about the market opportunity as well as the runway in front of us, and I’m thankful for LMV’s investment in our vision.”Access to a secure and perpetual source of legacy semiconductor components frees up companies from being bound to tech refresh cycles and allows them to make investments in new opportunities that grow their businesses. It also provides cost-effective options for companies so they can design new products and control how those products come to market.Further, organizations will have peace-of-mind that their mission-critical replacement parts are genuine, secure, and will perform the functions they are designed for.To find out if Phoenix can help your organization, contact us through our website www.phoenixsemicorp.com ###About Phoenix SemiconductorPhoenix Semiconductor is pioneering a new approach to solving supply chain disruption due to late-gen, legacy, and mature microelectronic components. Our team is working to produce an extensive catalog of chips for the Department of Defense, automotive, medical, manufacturing, oil & gas, and OEM verticals. Headquartered in Austin, Texas our innovative process is challenging how companies solve obsolescence challenges.Legacy chips at scale, on demand and in perpetuity.Rethink what’s possible.Visit www.phoenixsemicorp.com to learn more.

