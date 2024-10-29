U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Royal Malaysian Navy commence Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise series, which is a testament to the strength and longevity of the U.S.-Malaysia partnership,” said Capt. John Baggett, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7 and U.S. head of delegation for the opening ceremony. “Over the past three decades, we’ve built a strong foundation of trust and cooperation that has benefited both of our nations. Exercises like this underscore the excellent partnership between our militaries and emphasizes our respect for one another.”

CARAT Malaysia 2024 builds on 67 years of close collaboration between the U.S. and Malaysia. It highlights our continued dedication to peace, stability and security in the region. Additionally, CARAT Malaysia serves as a symbol of the U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the exercise, participants will engage in specialized training across a wide range of disciplines including medicine, legal operations, aviation, and force protection. Naval vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft, and specialized teams (including diving and explosive ordnance disposal units) will conduct high-intensity drills focusing on anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and maritime domain awareness.

This year, Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA) personnel will engage in training events and expert exchanges with Royal Malaysian army and naval forces, focusing on amphibious operations planning, medical treatment in maritime environments, legal discussions, and security and cyber operations best practices.

These events aim to enhance the collective interoperability and proficiency between U.S. and Malaysian forces while cultivating strong relationships as partners.

“CARAT serves as a vital platform for our armed forces to engage in cooperative operations. It emphasizes our shared dedication to promoting stability and addressing shared challenges in our maritime domain,” said Royal Malaysian Navy First Admiral Hj Muhammad Rohdi bin Ariffin, assistant chief of staff, Joint Force Headquarters and Malaysian head of delegation for the opening ceremony. “We are privileged to host our friends from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. This exercise showcases the strength of our partnership and the spirit of collaboration… Together we can overcome challenges and ensure a stable future for all.”

Participating U.S. assets include the Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft, staff and personnel from Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, 73, 75, and 76, Command, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and MRF-SEA personnel from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Royal Malaysian Navy participating assets include the Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terengganu (F 174), the Keris-class littoral mission ship KD Rencong (KD 114), a Eurocopter AS 550 Fennec helicopter, an F/A-18D Hornet multi-role fighter, and two Agusta Westland AW139 helicopters.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore. DESRON 7 also functions as the CTF-76 Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts

and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.