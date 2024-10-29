Inequalities in Health Alliance marks fourth anniversary since launch

The Inequalities in Health Alliance , convened by the RCP and comprising over 200 organisations campaigning for a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities, celebrates its fourth anniversary.

Commenting on four years of the Inequalities in Health Alliance (IHA), Dr Mumtaz Patel said “Four years ago the RCP launched the Inequalities in Health Alliance, bringing together 80 organisations to campaign for a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities. Since then, the IHA has grown as a broad coalition with over 250 member organisations all calling for government to tackle the root causes of health inequality and ill health.

“Physicians see health inequalities in their work. Our 2023 UK consultant physician census revealed that almost a quarter (24%) of respondents said more than half or almost all of their workload is due to illnesses or conditions related to the wider determinants of health.

In my own experience of working in Manchester as a Consultant Physician, there is a noticeable gap in healthy life expectancy between my patients in North and South Manchester and this is mirrored nationally in the most and least deprived areas of England, with over 2.5 million more people projected to be living with a major illness by 2040.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the IHA’s continued campaign for a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities, the enactment of the social economic duty and a child health in all policies approach.

“We’re encouraged by the new government’s commitment to a prevention-first approach to healthcare and the health mission delivery board. There remains much to be done in tackling the social determinants of our health. A cross-government strategy is vital if we are to see the coordinated action required to affect real change on issues that shape our health such as poor housing, lack of educational opportunity, employment (including how much money someone has), racism and discrimination, food quality and ability to make healthy choices, transport and air quality.

“Government must set out its plans for the health mission delivery board – its work will be central to delivering the pledge to halve the gap in healthy life expectancy in England.

“The IHA will continue to campaign to reduce health inequalities and ensure that the unfair and avoidable differences in health are part of the national discourse about the health of the nation and the NHS. Over the coming weeks, special advisers of the RCP as experts in their field of medicine will reiterate why tackling health inequalities must be at the forefront of government’s mind as it develops its plan to “fix the NHS”. We look forward to continuing our work as convener of the IHA and ensuring that the issue of health inequalities receives the increasing consideration and action it deserves.”