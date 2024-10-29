Books Save Lives Evolutionary Approach to Literacy

Books Save Lives empowers readers to break limiting beliefs and build positive, transformative relationships with books for lifelong learning.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Tucson, Arizona] — [October 29, 2024] — Daphne Russell, a trailblazing educator with over 35 years of experience, has redefined the way we approach literacy by challenging a long-held misconception: the issue isn't with reading itself, but with the emotional relationship children form with books. In her debut book Read or Die and the introduction of her evolutionary VISCERAL Method , Russell embarks on a bold mission to transform how students engage with learning. Her innovative approach empowers humans of any age to cultivate deep, introspective thinking that sparks meaningful, lifelong change in the present and beyond.Russell's innovative approach evolved from her vast knowledge and experience in teaching literacy, coupled with principles derived from a customer service approach, allowing her to effectively engage even the most disengaged students. Her work Santa Cruz County has showcased the potential of her methods to create confident readers and cultivate a collective reading consciousness within a community without reliance from the education system.The VISCERAL Method, now available as an ebook, addresses the root causes of reading apprehension, particularly literacy trauma. “ Books Save Lives is not just about improving reading skills; it's about healing past negative experiences associated with literacy,” says Russell. “Our unique approach is compassionate, simple, and universal, empowering individuals to embark on their own literacy journeys and help others do the same.”Russell’s forthcoming memoir, The Evolution of a Public School Teacher, dives deep into the current state of education, advocating for honest and systemic change from within. Recognizing the influence of past scholars and pioneers, she identifies as an Educational Evolutionist, committed to refining her approach over three and a half decades of teaching.“Every child deserves the opportunity to strengthen their lifelong reading journey,” Russell emphasizes. “Books can serve as powerful tools for introspection and growth, and my goal is to make that a reality for everyone.”Books Save Lives invites educators, parents, and literacy advocates to explore Daphne Russell's transformative methods and join the movement toward a more equitable and compassionate literacy landscape.For more information about Daphne Russell’s work, the VISCERAL Method, and her books, please visit Books Save Lives Skool About Daphne RussellDaphne Russell considers herself an Educational Evolutionist who has synthesized the spectrum of research, learners, teachers, and curriculum and devised an evolutionary process within our current educational infrastructure to achieve intentional learning experiences.### END ###For interviews, speaking engagements, or further inquiries, please contact Daphne Russell at 520-390-1612 or daphne@bookssavelives.org

