LITERACY WARRIOR DAPHNE RUSSELL PRODUCING SHORT FILM IN TUCSON

”The right book at the right time transforms the mind with no less consequence than the mutation of the pupa to the butterfly.” - Read Or Die, by Daphne Russell

Tucson educator Daphne Russell is a reading specialist, author, and now a screenwriter and film producer. Her short film, THE BOOK OF ABEL , based on her memoir, Read or Die, is set to go into production this July.After 21 years in the classroom, Ms. Russell began to accept the harsh truth of the teen literacy rates and the effects those rates have on our communities. From that point forth, instead of worrying about test scores and term papers, she dedicated her career to helping each and every student find his/her own literacy journey and use that journey to transform their own lives."I look forward to the day I see yellow caution tape stretched around my students' neighborhoods, the chalk outline of apathy on the ground, crushed by the weight of a thousand books. Until then I treat each day as if books are EpiPens and every student has a shellfish allergy with a mouth full of shrimp."- Read Or Die, by Daphne RussellThe short film THE BOOK OF ABEL is an extension of Ms. Russell's mission to reach as many people as possible with the message " books save lives ." Through film festival exposure, and potential feature film or episodic production, she hopes to spread the word far and wide, while also reaching the education community and students in an artful way.The correlation between literacy and poverty and incarceration rates is clear. For young people like 'Abel,' a character in Russell's memoir and the title character in the short film, the self-assurance, focus, critical-thinking skills and wider knowledge of life reading brings is literally and immediately life-changing.Ms. Russell has tapped Tucson director & acting teacher Steve Anderson to helm the project. His last short film, THE SECRET LIVES OF TEACHERS, played in 24 festivals, garnered nine honors and awards, and was featured on Shorts TV in 2020. His first feature, LUCKY U RANCH, appeared in several festivals and received a distribution contract with Random Media in Los Angeles. Steve is also the director of Teen Street Films, a small arts program that offers acollaborative and empowering environment for young artists.The film is being produced by Books Save Lives, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization run by Ms. Russell. Contributions are being accepted through their website and GoFundMe page. All contributions are tax-deductible.