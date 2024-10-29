Thoropass Launches “Compliance as a Service” Offering for Managed Services Providers to Gain a Competitive Edge

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) will be able to use the Thoropass platform and services to expand their compliance and cybersecurity offerings to their clients

By automating compliance and security processes, and bundling our software with infosec audits, we’re empowering MSPs to deliver greater value to their clients while reducing the burden of manual work” — Francois Grenier, Head of Partnerships at Thoropass

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thoropass , the leader in infosec compliance automation, today announced the launch of its new offering for managed service providers (MSPs) designed to deliver “Compliance as a Service” for their clients. With Thoropass’ platform, MSPs can streamline their clients' compliance journeys with automated evidence collection, continuous monitoring, and cybersecurity audits, enabling them to deliver cutting edge infosec compliance solutions to their clients while generating new revenue streams in the process.As cyber threats and security challenges evolve, so do the regulatory standards required to protect sensitive data. With Thoropass’ new MSP offering, MSPs now have the tools to help their clients maintain compliance with evolving frameworks such as SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, GDPR, and ISO 27001 (among others) ensuring that their clients can meet security and regulatory standards across industries with confidence.Key benefits of Thoropass’s new offering for MSPs include a closed-loop readiness and audit solution, allowing MSPs to offer clients a single compliance vendor that addresses all of their needs. The platform also helps MSPs strengthen relationships with existing customers by providing essential compliance services that enhance operational integrity and data security, increasing overall client retention. Additionally, the proactive security features enable MSPs to offer clients insights and security recommendations to stay ahead of potential risks. For MSPs not yet offering compliance services, Thoropass is the ideal solution to meet growing customer demands for SOC 2, HITRUST, PCI, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements.“Our new MSP offering is a game-changer for partners,” said Francois Grenier, Head of Partnerships at Thoropass. “By automating compliance and security processes, and bundling our software with infosec audits, we’re empowering MSPs to deliver greater value to their clients while reducing the burden of manual work.”Cycore Secure, a team of vCISOs, is already taking advantage of Thoropass’ new offering and experiencing the myriad of benefits that come along with it for both themselves and for their clients.“Partnering with Thoropass has streamlined our compliance processes,” said Kevin Barona, Founder and CEO of Cycore Secure. “The service provides accurate cost estimates and reduces third-party involvement, while the company’s exceptional support enhances our success.”This announcement comes as businesses of all sizes face growing pressure to meet stringent regulatory requirements and safeguard sensitive information. By incorporating compliance into their service portfolios, MSPs can differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.Thoropass will be showcasing this new MSP offering at IT Nation Connect in Orlando, November 6-9, 2024. Learn more about the Thoropass MSP offering and meet the Partner team at Booth #115.About ThoropassThoropass facilitates infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities to its over 1,000 customers. Thoropass integrates directly with its customer’s operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to helping companies maintain high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at www.thoropass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.