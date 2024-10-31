Stella Flame Gallery's 'Scentsational' Winter 2025 'Film Noir' Series Opens Saturday, November 9th

Stella Flame Gallery Winter Film Series Event Invitation Curatrix Fatale Fragrance - Film Noir Collection Wendy Brandes Fine Jewelry Bullfighter Ring

It's the perfect trifecta - Jewels by Wendy Brandes, Fragrance by Curatrix and Film By Otto Preminger!

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella Flame Gallery hosts the perfect trifecta; The debut of Curatrix ’s full “Film Noir” Fragrance Collection, the season’s inaugural film screening and award winning jewelry designer Wendy Brandes ' "Man Eater" Trunk Show Exhibition and Sale.Film Screening 5-6:30pmAfter Party 6:30-8pm.Trunk Show runs Friday through Sunday 12-5pm.As Stella Flame notes, “ Our Wendy Brandes Trunk Show in combination with Curatrix’s debut of its 9 indulgent, Film Noir fragrances couldn’t be better timed. These are jewels and fragrances worth stealing for – and our film series may tempt you - but please don’t! “The gallery’s Winter Film Series opens with Otto Preminger’s FALLEN ANGEL and its exploration of deception and desire in the dark underbelly of small-town America.Every Film Noir scent is a story waiting to be told. Curatrix founders Heather Kristy and Kasia Polawska believe that fragrance encompasses more than simply scent; it’s about experiencing a curated composition of olfactive art that completes each wearer.Wendy Brandes likes to tell stories involving fascinating women using precious metals and gemstones. Moving parts, hidden engravings, smudged platinum and blackened gold are all part of her design codes. Trunk Show runs Friday through Sunday 12-5pm.###Stella Flame Gallery was recently named one of America’s Coolest Stores 2024 by InStore Magazine and is a year-round, high concept, interdisciplinary art, jewelry and lifestyle gallery located in the heart of the Hamptons. The gallery boasts a roster of renowned photographers, visionary Conceptual and Pop artists and; in addition to Flame’s award winning jewelry, the work of notable guest jewelry designers from around the globe.Explore Stella Flame Gallery and Stella Flame’s LuXe Fine Jewelry Collection at https://www.stellaflamegallery.com To learn more about Curatrix kindly visit https://www.shopcuratrix.com Additional information for Wendy Brandes can be found at https://store.wendybrandes.com ###

