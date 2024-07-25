Sunny Hostin - New York Times Bestselling Author And Co-Host Of The View Book Signing At Stella Flame Gallery
August 3rd - Personal Appearance And Book Signing Celebrating “Summer on Highland Beach” The Final Installment In Hostin's Wildly Popular Trilogy.BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny Hostin Returns To Stella Flame Gallery For A Personal Appearance And Book Signing Celebrating Publication Of The Final Installment In Her Wildly Popular Trilogy - Summer On Highland Beach.
Champagne Reception And Signing, Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 from 4-5pm.
Sunny Hostin is a four-time Emmy Award-winning legal journalist, two-time New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of The View. Sunny’s debut novel, "Summer on the Bluffs" (William Morrow), is currently being adapted into a series as the first major project for Sunny Hostin Productions alongside Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment for Amazon MGM Studios.
Her recently released third novel, “Summer on Highland Beach” completes Hostin’s wildly popular trilogy.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Crusty Crew Rescue.
Stella Flame Gallery is a year round contemporary art and fine artisanal jewelry gallery located in the heart of the Hamptons between Bobby Van’s and Candy Kitchen. The gallery boasts a roster of visionary Conceptual and Pop artists and; in addition to Flame’s award winning jewelry, the work of notable guest jewelry designers from around the globe.
To learn more about Stella Flame Gallery and Stella Flame’s LuXe Fine Jewelry Collection visit https://www.stellaflamegallery.com
For additional info on Sunny Hostin please visit https://sunnyhostin.com
More information on Crusty Crew Rescue is available at https://www.crustycrewrescue.org/
