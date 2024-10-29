Wyoming Veterans Commission Announces New and Re-Appointed Commissioners

CHEYENNE, WY – The Wyoming Veterans Commission announces the appointment of a new commissioner and the re-appointment of dedicated commissioners, who will continue their commitment to advocating for veterans across the state in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 23, 2024.

Bobby Werner, from Basin, Wyoming, has been appointed as the new commissioner for Judicial District 5. In addition, the following commissioners have been re-appointed:

Rosemarie Harding, Cheyenne, Wyoming, representing Judicial District 1

Jack Tarter, Buffalo, Wyoming, representing Judicial District 4

Lyle Wadda, Fort Washakie, Wyoming, representing Judicial District 9

“These commissioners will serve to strengthen and advance the mission of the Wyoming Veterans Commission by developing and enhancing programs, services, and benefits for Wyoming veterans and their families,” said Tim Sheppard, Wyoming Veterans Commission director. “Their role is vital to ensuring our veterans and their families thrive.”

The Wyoming Veterans Commission, founded in 1981, initially focused on establishing the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. Over the years, the commission has expanded its role in advocating for Wyoming’s veteran population.

Today, the commission, comprised of 12 governor-appointed commissioners representing Wyoming’s judicial districts, works in partnership with the Wyoming Military Department, the state government, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Veterans Service Organizations to improve the quality of life for Wyoming veterans.

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.