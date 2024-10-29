New Book Release: Tugnutt’s Creek by Nathan Yacos and Colette Freeman

Tugnutt's Creek book cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Nathan Yacos and Colette Freedman have partnered together to publish their first undertaking into the world of transgressive fiction, "Tugnutt’s Creek." The story follows Ted Tugnutt, a man who embarks on a journey that defies boundaries and shatters the status quo.Ted’s unexpected wild ride is told in part by his wife Janis, a self-described unreliable narrator, who details the subversive chain reaction that is set off as he encounters a variety of eclectic characters. Delivered through sardonic humor and witty satire, “Tugnutt’s Creek” serves as a tribute to women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, freedom of speech, and sexual liberation in a deeply polarized world.“Tugnutt’s Creek” connects with readers who have felt like outsiders, especially those who have felt overlooked or struggled to express themselves. Ted, a man who had been living a very ordinary life, is challenged by the sudden upheaval of his entire world view by facing his frustrations and discontent. He’s presented with new perspectives, extraordinary lifestyle changes, and given a new lease on life. Ted’s transformation proves that weird is infinitely better than mediocre, and sometimes, to get to heaven, you’ve got to ruffle some feathers and spend a long time in hell.Drawing inspiration from the current social and political landscapes, Yacos explains, “Our fundamental rights and individual freedoms are under attack. Whether it’s fighting for reproductive rights, workplace equality, sexual freedom of expression, or ending sexual violence. It’s not just your battle, it’s our battle. Rise, stand up for your rights. Use your voice to express yourself, for those who may not have a voice, or lack the opportunity to do so.”Yacos and Freedman use Ted’s adventures to show how we can lose ourselves when we feel pressured to conform. “Tugnutt’s Creek” encourages readers to reflect on their struggles, find their voice, and face their challenges head-on. By exploring themes like militant optimism and radical change, this controversial and thought-provoking book emphasizes the satisfaction of living an authentic life. The essence of these inspirational viewpoints is delivered through innumerable and thoroughly entertaining pop culture references, relatable social media phenomenons, and colorful storytelling that captures the prevailing zeitgeist.Think of this book as a “Wizard of Oz” fever dream meets a transgressive “Alice in Wonderland” filled with woke feminists. This narrative is a modern “Pilgrim’s Progress” set against our polarized backdrop, or perhaps an “Odyssey” reimagined by a bisexual feminist Homer. If Chuck Palahniuk and David Sedaris had a feminist baby, this book would be it.Get Your Copy of Tugnutt’s CreekTugnutt’s Creek is available on Amazon: https://shorturl.at/ivIAy About the AuthorsNathan Yacos is a satiric screenwriter and political junky with over twenty-five years of teaching experience. He holds a Master’s degree in Special Education and an Undergraduate Degree in Political Science.Colette Freedman is an internationally published and produced novelist, playwright and screenwriter with over 50 produced plays and musicals. A professor who has authored 12 books, she is thrilled to dip her toe into transgressive fiction. www.colettefreedman.com Official Website: https://colettefreedman.com/writing/books/tugnutts-creek/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tugnuttscreek Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tugnuttscreek/ PRESS CONTACT:

