The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency Announces New Location in Downtown Los Angeles
The award-winning insurance agency brings their industry expertise and unparalleled coverages to the historic theater districtLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency, a top-rated California insurance agency, announced their expansion into a new office space located in the historic theater district in downtown Los Angeles. The location, at 742 South Hill Street, Suite 703, will be the new home of their steadily growing team of insurance professionals.
“We are extremely excited about the relocation to our new space in downtown Los Angeles,” said Mark Newman-Kuzel, Founder of The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency. “This move represents our continued commitment to serving our clients at the highest level, as it offers our agency room to grow and expand our team. We designed the space with our clients, business partners, and employees in mind by offering an inviting environment that fosters collaboration and community. Our team is looking forward to this next exciting chapter, and to welcoming everyone to our new space.”
The new offices are located within the landmark ARTRIUM Building, which was built in 1930 and beautifully restored in 2017 as a creative office building. The convenient location at South Hill Street and West 8th Street, just one block from the new APPLE store, offers ample parking options and proximity to numerous downtown Los Angeles shopping, entertainment, and dining options.
As Licensed Advisors in the state of California, which is one of the largest markets in the world valued at well over $123 billion, their portfolio of insurance options offered is both extensive and diverse. The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency offers a wide range of comprehensive and customizable coverages including Life, Homeowners, Condo, Renters, Landlord, Commercial, Umbrella, Vehicle, and more to meet the needs of the most populous state. With over 39 million people calling the Golden State home, their team goal and ongoing focus is to keep all Californians protected, safe, and secure.
"We believe strongly in providing superior coverages by staying current with the constant changes in the insurance industry, specifically within the California market," says Founder Mark Newman-Kuzel, "and we’re passionately dedicated to delivering that expertise coupled with the best possible client experience. Opening our new location will help us magnify our efforts.”
The agency routinely participates in industry events and partners with other business leaders, and provides ongoing education and awareness through their active social media channels, and client outreach.
For additional information, please visit www.themarknewmankuzelagency.com
About The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency:
The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency is a Los Angeles-based licensed Property/Casualty/Life Insurance Agent for Farmers Insurance. Founded by Mark Newman-Kuzel, a successful entrepreneur, business owner, and community activist native to the Golden State. The award-winning agency is superior in leveraging their vast expertise in California's residential and commercial markets to provide the best solutions possible for their clientele. And as consumer satisfaction is key in the insurance industry, the agency was built on a customer-centric business model, dedicated to ensuring the exact coverages necessary through personalized service, effective communication, and attention to detail. (CA License # 0I93043)
Kat Podmolik
space : loft : six
kat@spaceloftsix.com
Our New Home | California's Insurance Experts Move to DTLA | VIDEO TOUR