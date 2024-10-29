The world-renowned World Polo League, Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach is back this month

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world-renowned World Polo League, Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more glamorous than ever. From November 14-17, 2024, South Beach will transform into the epicenter of high-stakes competition and unparalleled luxury, where international polo stars, celebrities, and society’s elite gather for an unforgettable weekend. With a new, innovative schedule, this year’s tournament is set to break records and cement its place as one of the most prestigious sporting events globally. Featuring eight elite international teams and over 120 finely trained ponies, the 2024 Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach is a must-attend spectacle for polo aficionados and socialites alike.A Visual Symphony: The World’s Most Beautiful Game Set Against The Atlantic OceanThe pristine sands of South Beach and the shimmering waters of the Atlantic Ocean provide a breathtaking stage for Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach, hailed as "the world’s most beautiful game." This annual tournament kicks off the South Florida social season in spectacular fashion, showcasing Miami’s status as a global hub for culture, luxury, and sport. From the front-row action to the exclusive VIP lounges, attendees will enjoy a fully immersive experience that only Miami can offer.This year's landmark schedule promises a fresh and exciting twist to the beloved tournament, with new additions of Pride Polo on Thursday, November 14th that make the event more inclusive and diverse than ever.A Star-Studded Affair: Where Glamour Meets SportDrawing a constellation of A-list stars, including Oscar and Grammy winners, Super Bowl champions, and industry moguls, the Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach isn’t just a sporting event—it’s a global cultural phenomenon. Guests will be swept up in a whirlwind of elegant soirées, VIP gatherings, and front-row access to one of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the world. This fusion of sport, high fashion, and exclusive luxury makes Miami Beach the ultimate destination for those seeking excitement and prestige.Event Details:What: Beach Polo League World Cup Miami BeachWho: Eight international teams featuring world-class players from over ten nations, alongside more than 120 majestic polo poniesWhen: November 14-17, 2024Where: Miami Beach, FL (21st-22nd Streets & Collins Avenue / Beachfront)Schedule: https://www.miamipolocup.com/schedule The tournament is supported by an extraordinary list of esteemed team sponsors, enhancing the prestige and reach of this iconic event:World Polo LeagueThe Boca Raton Beach ClubThe Setai Miami BeachKetel One BotanicalDelta Airlines/LATAM AirlinesBlackfinLuxosMedia and VIP Access:Media credentials, interviews are available upon request. Contact alex@luxuryprgroup.com for exclusive coverage opportunities and to be part of the glamorous pre-event festivities.This year’s Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach is poised to set new standards, with an unrivaled combination of athletic excellence, high society, and the vibrant spirit of Miami Beach. Whether you're a seasoned polo enthusiast or a newcomer drawn to the allure of one of the world’s most beautiful settings, the Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach offers something for everyone.For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.miamipolocup.com . Join us for an unforgettable weekend where the elegance of polo meets the energy of Miami’s most glamorous social scene.Tickeing Options:*VIP Tables (limted availability) — Tickets for puchase by day or weekend; includes gourmet food and beverage featuring the Ketel One bar and the Sexy Fish Miami bar*Salon Jalisco by Don Julio — Tickets for purchase; drinks and food sold separately*Retail Village — open to the public; Smorgasbord Catering Co, drinks and food sold separatelySponsors & PartnersThe Boca Raton Beach Club, St. Moritz Tourism, Don Julio, Baileys, Oro Caviar, Snow Polo World Cup, The Polo Club Grand Champions, Dr. Gab’s Swaf Beer, World Polo, Baileys, Icelandic Glacial, Two Roads Development, Wine Embassy, Royal Salute Scotch Whisky, Dischino & Schamy, Bubba Ice, EventStar Structures, Case Privee (official medical team & sponsor).Hospitality PartnersThe Setai Miami Beach, 1 Hotel, Mila, Dolce Italian, Medium Cool, Sexy FishMedia PartnersCTV SportsCharity PartnersMuseum of Polo and Hall of Fame, The Polo Training FoundationContact: Alex DiPrato 786-395-978

