President Donald Trump Endorses Meg "MAGA Meg" Weinberger for Florida House of Representatives, District 94
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his endorsement of Meg "MAGA Meg" Weinberger for Florida District 94 State Representative.PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Donald Trump Endorses Meg "MAGA Meg" Weinberger
for Florida House of Representatives, District 94
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his endorsement of Meg "MAGA Meg" Weinberger for Florida District 94 State Representative. President Trump, renowned for his unwavering commitment to America-First policies, voiced his full support for Weinberger's candidacy, emphasizing her dedication to championing crucial issues at the state level.
In his official endorsement statement, President Trump stated, "Meg Weinberger, who is known and loved by so many of my friends, is running to be a BIG VOICE in the Florida State House, in District 94. As your next Representative, “MAGA Meg” will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, End Migrant Crime, Support our Great Military/Vets, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore American Energy DOMINANCE. Meg Weinberger has my Complete and Total Endorsement—SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"
Meg Weinberger remarked, “This is one of the proudest moments of my life. I am incredibly honored to receive President Trump's endorsement. His unrelenting leadership and signature America First policies have been my inspiration to enter public service, and I am fully dedicated to carrying forward his vision at the state level. With President Trump's support, I am more determined than ever to fight for the values and priorities of the people of District 94, and together, we will work tirelessly to make our communities and our nation stronger than ever before."
President Trump is the highest-level Republican leader to endorse Weinberger officially. He joins, among others, NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, candidate for United States Senate, Kari Lake, and U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Matt Gaetz, Brian Mast, Mike Waltz, Cory Mills, Ronny Jackson, Max Miller, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, Florida State Representatives Alina Garcia and Mike Caruso, General Michael Flynn, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Weinberger added, “I am energized to keep fighting and working hard to earn the votes of the families who make District 94 their home. I also want to thank Leo 2.0 Terrell who believed in me the first time we met and most of all Dr. Gina Loudon, who gave me the nickname, “MAGA MEG.” I am forever grateful for my dear friend Holly Johnson Bartlett who encouraged me to run for political office. Thank you all for believing in me. Now is the time for everyone to stand with President Trump and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
With President Trump's endorsement, Weinberger's campaign gains significant momentum as she continues her mission to serve the interests of the families in this Palm Beach County district and uphold the values that make America great.
To learn more about Meg Weinberger’s campaign, please visit:
https://megforflorida.com/#/
###
Luxury PR Group
Luxury PR GROUP
+1 561-843-9554
email us here