Gov. Lujan Grisham requests Major Disaster Declaration for Chaves County

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham formally requested a major disaster declaration from President Biden today in response to the flooding that devastated Roswell and Chaves County earlier this month.

The unprecedented storm that began on October 18 severely affected local residents, infrastructure, and essential services. By securing federal assistance, the state aims to provide Chaves County with the resources needed for a full recovery.

“The people of Chaves County need our support as they work to rebuild and recover,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “A federal disaster declaration will bring critical resources to the area, helping families and businesses get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

The Governor’s office continues to coordinate with local officials and emergency management teams to assess and respond to the damage.

