Old Trapper Renews Sponsorship of the 2024 Legends Classic and Empire Classic

Designated “Official Snack” of Championship Basketball Events

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper is excited to announce the renewal of its sponsorship for the 2024 Legends Classic and Empire Classic Championship basketball events. As the Presenting Sponsor and Official Snack of the Legends Classic, Old Trapper continues to play a key role in this prestigious tournament. Additionally, the brand’s presence expands in the Empire Classic, which has transitioned to a single marquee game, further solidifying Old Trapper as the Official Snack for this exciting showcase game.

The 13th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 21-22, 2024 and will feature men's college basketball teams from Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech, and Saint Joseph’s. The 30th annual Empire Classic tournament will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 24th where Villanova and Maryland will compete for this year’s title.

As the “Official Snack” of both tournaments, Old Trapper will enjoy prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in-broadcast and media coverage. Old Trapper will also be spotlighted on tickets, web banners, digital signage, court decals and billboards throughout the Legends Classic games.

In addition, Old Trapper is pleased to announce that it has expanded its support of early-season college basketball by also sponsoring four additional exciting fall holiday events: The Gotham Classic on December 21, featuring Syracuse against Maryland (ESPN Networks); The Deacon-Wolverine Challenge between Michigan and Wake Forest on November 10th (ESPN Networks); The Holiday Hoopfest pitting Virginia Tech against Saint Joseph’s on December 21st (CBS Sports Network) and the Sunshine Slam on November 21-22 showcasing Clemson, Penn State, San Francisco and Fordham (CBS Sports Network).

"We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Legends Classic and the newly formatted Empire Classic Championship along with the expanded lineup of fall basketball matches," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “These premier basketball events bring together passionate fans and top-tier college talent, and we’re excited to be a part of the excitement as the Official Snack, providing our signature beef jerky to fuel the game day experience."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

