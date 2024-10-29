Governor Mills Awarded French Legion of Honor

Governor Mills presented with France's highest honor for her efforts to promote the French language in Maine

President of France Emmanuel Macron has awarded Governor Janet Mills with the distinguished Legion of Honor for her efforts to promote and honor French language and culture in Maine.

The Legion of Honor, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is the highest order of merit for both military and civil achievements awarded by the French Republic. It is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to fostering ties with France.

Governor Mills was presented with the prestigious medal by French Ambassador Laurent Bili during a luncheon with economic leaders at the Roux Institute in Portland last week. Ambassador Bili was joined by Ambassadors Noel Nelson Messone of Gabon and Martial Ndoubou of the Central African Republic -- both Francophone nations.

"French accents, cuisine, and culture can be found in every town in Maine from Biddeford to Fort Kent -- and that is because French ancestry is so deeply intertwined with Maine. As Governor, I've been proud to recognize, honor, and promote Maine's rich Francophone heritage," said Governor Janet Mills. "I thank President Macron and Ambassador Bili for bestowing me with this tremendous honor, which I am pleased to accept on behalf of all Maine people as symbol of the deep relationship between Maine and France. Merci beaucoup!"

"Madame la Gouverneure, your staunch commitment to partnering with France has created this special relationship that resonates throughout your state. Your efforts to promote the French language are vital to keeping our shared culture alive, for generations to come," said Ambassador Laurent Bili.

Past recipients of the Legion of Honor include President Dwight Eisenhower, General Douglas McArthur, comedian and filmmaker Jerry Lewis, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, actress and musician Barbra Streisand, and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

More than one-third of Maine's population is of French and Canadian descent, and French is the second-most spoken language in Maine. Approximately five percent of Maine people speak French. Since taking office, Governor Mills has worked to honor the French language and the culture and contributions of Franco-Americans to Maine, participating in important cultural events from Lewiston to the St. John Valley.

In 2022, Governor Mills visited Fort Kent to announce two major initiatives to digitize historical records pertaining to people of French heritage in Maine. The Governor has regularly spoken at events at the Franco-American Heritage Center in Lewiston, spoken at Franco-American Heritage Day at the State House, hosted a Francophonie Tea at the Blaine House, and proclaimed March as "Francophonie Month in Maine."

Governor Mills, who is fluent in French, earned a Bachelor of Arts in French from the University of Massachusetts Boston in 1970.

Photos of Governor Mills receiving the Legion of Honor from Ambassador Bili are attached.