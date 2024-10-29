The Brooks Group Partners with National Association of Electrical Distributors

Leading sales training provider commits to success of electrical distributors and manufacturers

The Brooks Group has worked with some of the leading companies in the electrical industry and we look forward to partnering with NAED members to help them achieve their goals.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , one of the leading sales training and development companies, announced it has become an Allied Partner of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) to help its members succeed in a competitive industry as they pursue energy efficiency, sustainability, and electrical business opportunities.The National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) supports electrical manufacturers and distributors through leadership development, education, industry intelligence, research, and advocacy.“Partnering with NAED is an exciting opportunity,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “The Brooks Group has worked with some of the leading companies in the electrical industry and we look forward to partnering with NAED members to help them achieve their goals.”Electrical distribution is a multi-billion-dollar industry. NAED estimates over $1 trillion in private investment and government funding for a broad array of electrification projects will be spent over the next several years.With a strategic focus on infrastructure, market opportunities, and workforce development, NAED equips members to build a long-term competitive advantage so they can help their clients save energy and achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals.Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The organization has partnered with some of the leading companies in the electrical industry including Hitachi Energy, Schneider Electric, IEM, MN8, and ENMAX. The effectiveness of its training delivery and development programs is proven by measurable ROI and continued client success.About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com

