Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,704 in the last 365 days.

Patrick Lange’s Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of HVAC Business in Florida Panhandle

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group logo

I'm super excited to help these wonderful folks move into their golden years. There’s nothing better than when buyers and sellers are on the same page."”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group is thrilled to announce the successful sale of a Florida Panhandle-based HVAC company. This sale marks another achievement for Lange, who secured a qualified buyer to help the business owners transition smoothly into retirement.


“I'm super excited to help these wonderful folks move into their golden years,” Lange commented. “There’s nothing better than when buyers and sellers are on the same page, and I am extremely confident this buyer will continue to do a great job serving the community.”


With years of experience in business brokerage, particularly within the HVAC industry, Lange’s expertise enabled the sellers to achieve their retirement goals. This transaction demonstrates Lange’s ongoing commitment to creating win-win solutions for both buyers and sellers, helping preserve the community-focused legacy that the sellers built over the years.

Patrick Lange
Business Modification Group
+ +1 (850) 669-2498
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patrick Lange’s Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of HVAC Business in Florida Panhandle

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more