CAS academician gives talk at UM on how mathematics drives modern technology

MACAU, October 29 - The University of Macau (UM) held a talk titled ‘Mathematics Drives Modern Technology’ as part of the University Lecture Series. Tang Tao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), president of Nanfang College, Guangzhou, and chair professor at Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College, was the speaker. During the talk, Prof Tang discussed the important role of mathematics in technological development across various fields.

Speaking at the event, Michael Hui, vice rector of UM, said that Prof Tang is a world-renowned computational mathematician whose research focuses on adaptive mesh methods, high order methods for partial differential equations, and numerical methods for phase-field equations. He has made significant academic achievements in high-precision and adaptive computational methods. Prof Tang has received many awards, including the Feng Kang Prize of Scientific Computing, a first prize in the Natural Science Award from the Ministry of Education, and a second prize in the State Natural Science Award. He is also a fellow of the American Mathematical Society, a fellow of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, a member of the Chinese Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, a member of the Academia Europaea, and a fellow of the World Academy of Sciences for the Advancement of Science in Developing Countries.

During the talk, Prof Tang talked about the history of mathematics and its applications in areas such as the internet, digital communication, medical imaging, and large-scale computing. He also discussed the contributions of eminent scientists and emphasised the urgent need for mathematical talent in future technological development. His forward-looking insights provided the audience with a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

In addition, Prof Tang engaged with the audience during the Q&A and discussion sessions moderated by Gui Changfeng, head of the Department of Mathematics.