UM rector leads delegation to visit Vietnamese universities and sign cooperation agreements

MACAU, October 29 - To further expand the University of Macau’s (UM) international cooperation network, UM Rector Yonghua Song led a delegation to visit several top universities in Vietnam and sign cooperation agreements to foster international exchange and cooperation between UM and Vietnamese universities.

In Hanoi, the UM delegation visited Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), where they were warmly received by VNU President Le Quan and other representatives. The two parties signed a student exchange agreement and a memorandum of understanding. They also discussed ways to promote student and faculty exchanges, research collaboration, and joint talent development. Additionally, the delegation visited the VNU University of Engineering and Technology to learn about its key research laboratories and projects in electronics, information technology, and telecommunications engineering.

The delegation also visited Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), where Rector Song had a meeting with HUST President Huynh Quyet Thang and other representatives. The two parties agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding and to conduct student and faculty exchanges, and explored ways to enhance cooperation and exchanges in disciplines such as electronics and materials engineering. The delegation also visited the National Key Laboratory for Polymer and Composite Materials, Laboratory for Tunnel Automation System, and Laboratory of Electronic Materials at HUST.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the UM delegation visited Ton Duc Thang University (TDTU) and met with TDTU President Tran Trong Dao and several faculty representatives. They held in-depth discussions and reached a consensus on cooperation in areas such as computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, pharmacology, bioinformatics, and social sciences. After the meeting, the delegation visited TDTU’s Faculty of Industrial Fine Arts and discussed student and faculty exchanges and joint talent development.

In addition, the delegation accompanied the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government to meet with Xu Zhou, acting consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City. During the meeting, Rector Song reported on UM’s recent developments, international cooperation, and exchanges with Vietnamese universities, which received high praise from Xu. Xu also gave an overview of the relations and educational exchanges between China and Vietnam, and said that the consulate will act as a bridge to promote deeper cooperation between UM and Vietnamese universities.

The UM delegation also participated in THE Talk Global Study in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest annual international education fair in the city. The event attracted over 50 universities and educational institutions from more than ten countries and regions. UM set up a booth at the fair to introduce the university’s current status and programme information, engage in face-to-face interactions with students and parents, and provide consultation services, thereby enabling foreign students and parents to learn more about UM and increasing the university’s visibility in the global landscape.

The UM delegation also included Shen Hanming, associate dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, and Dai Ningyi, assistant dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology.