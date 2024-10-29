Steven Gerber Named to 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers List for Twelfth Consecutive Year

Steven Gerber, Partner, Barton Gilman LLP

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Gerber has been named to the 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, a directory of leading attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement, for a twelfth consecutive year. The selection process combines independent research, peer nominations and evaluations, with no more than five percent of each state’s attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list.

Steve has practiced management-side employment and labor law, focusing on litigation and arbitrations, for three decades. His practice also includes complex commercial litigation, complex tort defense litigation, and internal investigations. Steve represents clients in many sectors and has long-standing experience in representing clients in the following areas: healthcare (hospitals and research centers, and physical/occupational and rehabilitation therapy in-patient and out-patient providers); educational institutions (public and private secondary schools, colleges and universities); skilled nursing, assisted living and independent senior living facilities; transportation; logistics; retail; manufacturing; financial services; pharmaceuticals; public sector entities; and not-for-profit corporations and foundations.

Steve serves on the American Arbitration Association’s National Roster of Employment Arbitrators and Mediators, as well as on its Consumer Law Roster of Arbitrators in the New York metro area. Active in many organizations, Steve is a past Chair of DRI’s Employment & Labor Law Committee. He also has been privileged to serve as a member of DRI’s Board of Directors and its Law Institute. In addition, Steve is a member of the select Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel and is a past Chair of the FDCC’s Employment and Workplace Law Section.

Steve has also been included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers® list since 2017 and is listed in Best Lawyers in America for New York & New Jersey. In addition, he has been named as one of America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators, America’s Most Honored Lawyers, Lawyers of Distinction, Top Lawyers in the New York Area, and Top Attorneys, New Jersey.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.



