Thesis Announces New Elements Client, Trocaire College Implements Next-Generation Student Information System

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis announced today that Trocaire College has signed a five-year agreement to implement its cloud-based, next-generation student information system, Elements. After a comprehensive review of various solutions, Trocaire College chose Thesis Elements after determining that the cloud-based student information solution was modern, affordable and built for small to mid-size colleges.“Trocaire College chose to use Elements for several reasons including rapid implementation that has the system live in under 12-months, flexibility that ensures continuity and alignment with current operations and maximized value that stayed within our budget,” said Bassam Deeb, president, Trocaire College. “After doing extensive research, we are confident that this is a modern interface that can meet the needs of our students.”Trocaire College is a private, catholic college in the City of Buffalo founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1958. The college offers several associate and bachelor’s degrees with an emphasis on healthcare professions. Graduates of Trocaire are sought by Buffalo employers across some of the most in-demand industries for their exceptional character, skill and dedication. Alumni of Trocaire College can be counted upon to work collaboratively to excel in their professions."We are thrilled to welcome Trocaire College to the Elements community,” said Paul McConville, CEO of Thesis. “Their choice reinforces the value of having a scalable and configurable SIS that meets the needs of small and mid-sized institutions like Trocaire, while also providing the flexibility to grow and evolve with their strategic goals.""Trocaire’s decision to choose Elements came down to ease of use, scalability, the personalized support that Thesis provides, and interaction with the broader Elements client community," said Kamu Pindiprolu, Trocaire College, CIO. "With the guidance and confidence-building insights from the Thesis team as well as other institutions using Elements, we believe it’s the right choice to help us meet our goals and streamline our operations."About Trocaire CollegeFounded in 1958 in Buffalo, NY by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. Trocaire offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs in healthcare, business and technology. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment, preparing students for service in the universal community. Visit trocaire.edu for more information.About Thesis ElementsThesis Elements is a cloud-native, SaaS student information system (SIS) designed to automate key administrative processes and provide institutions with greater flexibility, scalability, and enhanced user experiences. Specifically optimized for small to mid-sized institutions, Elements integrates seamlessly across campus systems to create a cohesive, efficient workflow for administrators, faculty, and students alike. For more information about Elements and its student information management solutions, visit www.siselements.com

