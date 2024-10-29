alt.ai creates personal AI/digital clone of former House of Representatives member Takuya Hirai

alt.ai creates personal AI/digital clone of former House of Rep. and Digital Society Promotion Headquarters director-general Takuya Hirai

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the creation of a digital clone of Takuya Hirai, a former member of the House of Representatives who served as the first Minister of Digital Affairs, as director-general of the Liberal Democratic Party's Digital Society Promotion Headquarters, and as director-general of the party's Public Relations Headquarters.The new AI clone is intended to support communication in a variety of situations by utilizing former congressman Hirai's extensive experience and knowledge. Using alt's proprietary technologies such as P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clone technology, we have faithfully reproduced former congressman Hirai's personality and speaking style, enabling more natural conversation.Please take a look at the video of a special interview between former representative Hirai and his clone on his YouTube channel.alt has been conducting research and development in the generative AI and AI field for ten years—since long before the term "generative AI" began trending. Since our founding, our philosophy has remained unchanged as we research and develop backwards from optimal use cases in business and consumer technology. We continue to leverage our strength in expanding the use of generative AI, building on the trust of top global companies, and strengthening collaborations across Japan.alt will continue to research and develop AI technology to realize our vision of "One P.A.I." and "From Laboro (labor) to Opera (artistic activity)," as well as to contribute to the development of AI technology in Japan; provide solutions to the issues Japan faces as a developed country in terms of medical care, nursing care, and the declining productive labor population; and create a better, more AI-friendly digital society in Japan.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About Takuya Hirai, former member of the house of representativesFirst Minister of Digital AffairsDirector of the Liberal Democratic Party's Digital Society Promotion HeadquartersChief of Public Relations, Liberal Democratic PartyNumber of times elected: 8 times (Kagawa 1st district)Born on January 25, 1958 in Takamatsu City, Kagawa PrefectureOfficial website： https://www.hirataku.com/index-202410/ ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Special interview between former representative Hirai and his clone

