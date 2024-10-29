Electro-Mechanical, LLC to Expand Operations into Washington County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Electro-Mechanical, LLC, a manufacturer of electrical equipment, will invest $16.55 million to expand its operations into Washington County. The company will add a 200,000 square foot facility to its current manufacturing sites, creating over 109 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Tennessee for the project.

"Electro-Mechanical’s significant expansion in Washington County demonstrates the strength of Southwest Virginia's manufacturing sector and business climate," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "The company's continued growth and investment in the Commonwealth is a testament to our exceptional workforce and strategic location. We are proud to support Electro-Mechanical’s success and look forward to their continued contributions to Virginia's economy."

"This expansion by Electro-Mechanical not only creates new jobs but also strengthens the Commonwealth's position in the electrical components industry," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "Today's announcement underscores Virginia's advantages for manufacturers. We are committed to fostering an environment where businesses like Electro-Mechanical can thrive and grow."

“We are excited to once again be expanding our Bristol, Virginia, operations,” said Electro-Mechanical President and CEO Howard Broadfoot. “We have experienced tremendous growth in our business over the past several years and this additional manufacturing capacity will allow us to better serve our customers for years to come. After evaluating multiple locations for this expansion, the overwhelmingly positive responsive from VEDP, Washington County, and the Governor’s office helped reaffirm our decision to expand in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We believe this decision best supports our coworkers, customers, and shareholders.”

“Supporting our existing businesses is essential to successful economic development,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “We are proud of the legacy Electro-Mechanical has built in Southwest Virginia and their commitment to expanding operations here at home–further demonstrating our region’s ability to compete for manufacturing jobs and play a role in the energy market.”

“Electro-Mechanical has been a mainstay in Southwest Virginia for decades,” said Delegate Israel O'Quinn. “By choosing to expand their manufacturing business in our region, they're committing to being here for decades to come. They have been wonderful corporate citizens, and we're excited about their renewed investment in our people and our area.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Electro-Mechanical’s significant investment in Washington County,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Rush. “Their expansion not only strengthens our local economy but also creates over 109 new jobs for our community. This commitment showcases our region as a thriving hub for innovation and manufacturing. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Electro-Mechanical, LLC, headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, manufactures a variety of products used in the generation, distribution, and control of electricity. The company's expansion will enhance its capacity to produce switchgear and other electrical apparatus, serving clients worldwide.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Washington County with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Electro-Mechanical’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Electro-Mechanical, LLC, will expand its operations at 15185 Industrial Park Road in Bristol, Virginia.