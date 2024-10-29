Integration of biometrics in travel documents, countering illegal migration in Ukraine key focus of OSCE-led study visit to London

Senior officers from Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service were in London this week for a study visit organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department from 21 to 25 October 2024. During the visit, five representatives, including two women and three men, participated in the Biometrics Institute’s Annual Congress, shared good practices on border control and illegal migration management through site visits to London Heathrow Airport and an Immigration Removal Centre, and strengthened co-operation through bilateral meetings with UK Border Force and UK Visas and Immigration.

The OSCE has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the Biometrics Institute and had the opportunity to facilitate a speaking engagement for forensic document experts from the State Border Guard Service at the Annual Congress. On the first day of the Congress, Major Oleksii Markovskyi, Chief of the Document Examination Unit, gave a keynote address on the use of biometric identification methods in forensic expert investigations on fraudulent documents.

Forensic experts from the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) also participated in a Joint Expert Group Briefing following the Congress, enabling them to engage with other professionals on the use and analysis of biometrics. Meanwhile, senior administration officials in the delegation visited London Heathrow Airport, where they met with UK Border Force representatives and received an overview of border control operations, including passport checks upon arrival and integration of automated border control e-gates at airports. Following their visit to London Heathrow Airport, the Administration officials had the opportunity to tour an Immigration Removal Centre, where they gained insights into temporary detention facilities and removal procedures.

The study visit concluded with a follow-up visit to the National Document Fraud Unit, where initial discussions were held on certifying SBGS forensic experts in biometric chip authentication and detecting forgery or tampering, in accordance with international standards and a meeting with UK Visas and Immigration on visa assessment processes, including overview of the UK routing tool, and risk analysis in visa application procedures. The OSCE will build on this co-operation by facilitating biometric chip certification for forensic experts from the SBGS in April 2025, in line with the Sectorial Qualification Framework (SQF).

This project supports OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in their efforts to reduce the number of people that manage to illegally cross borders using a fake or stolen identity or by posing as an impostor. The project is made possible through the generous financial support of the U.S. Mission to the OSCE.