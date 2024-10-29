K Altman Law and New Horizons Education Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Special Education Advocacy

We are excited to join forces with New Horizons Education Group to further our shared mission of empowering families in the Special Education space” — Keith Altman

K Altman Law , a leading national law firm specializing in Special Education, Student Defense, and Title IX advocacy, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with New Horizons Education Group , a Florida-based firm dedicated to providing comprehensive educational services. This collaboration aims to enhance advocacy for students with special needs and their families, combining the strengths of both organizations to create a seamless support system for navigating educational challenges.The agreement between the two firms solidifies a partnership, where K Altman Law will provide advocacy expertise in Special Education matters. At the same time, New Horizons Education Group will offer its vast knowledge in educational planning and behavior assessments."We are excited to join forces with New Horizons Education Group to further our shared mission of empowering families in the Special Education space," said Keith Altman, Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law. "This partnership strengthens our ability to serve our clients by combining advocacy with the educational insights provided by New Horizon."Michelle Guffee, Principal Owner of New Horizons Education Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "We believe that every child deserves access to the support and services necessary for a successful education. Partnering with K Altman Law allows us to expand our reach and offer families a more comprehensive approach, combining our educational expertise with their advocacy to achieve the best outcomes."This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to ensuring students with special needs receive appropriate educational support through legal and educational resources. By working together, K Altman Law and New Horizons Education Group are poised to create new opportunities for families seeking assistance with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), Section 504 plans, and other crucial services that ensure a student's success.About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national law firm specializing in Special Education Advocacy, Student Defense, and Title IX Civil Litigation. With a focus on protecting students' rights and ensuring equitable access to education, the firm is committed to providing tailored legal services that address the unique needs of students across the country.About New Horizons Education GroupNew Horizons Education Group is dedicated to helping families navigate the complexities of Special Education. Based in Florida, the firm provides expert guidance and services, including educational and behavior assessments, IEP development, and academic support, to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive in school.

