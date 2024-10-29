GetHairMD™ Welcomes Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Grant Stevens to its Medical Advisory Board

GetHairMD collaborates with physicians to ensure that the products selected are efficacious and are the latest in clinically proven non-surgical hair restoration solutions ” — Dr. Stevens

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD ™, a leading provider of advanced hair restoration solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Grant Stevens to its team of medical advisory experts. Dr. Stevens brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to GetHairMD, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the field of hair restoration.Dr. Stevens is the Founder and Medical Director of Sun Valley Aesthetics and a highly respected figure in the medical aesthetics community. He is also the founder and moderator of the popular podcast, “ Technology of Beauty ”; for more information visit www.influxmarketing.com/technology-of-beauty/ . This podcast brings together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are driving the rapid growth of medical aesthetics. Dr. Stevens’ insights and expertise will be invaluable in helping GetHairMD stay at the forefront of the latest advancements in hair restoration.“We are honored to have Dr. Grant Stevens join our esteemed Medical Advisory Board,” said Paul Herchman, CEO and Founder of GetHairMD. “His extensive experience and passion for medical aesthetics aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality hair restoration options for our physician partners. We are confident that his presence will further elevate our reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.”“Paul has been a leader and innovator in the medical aesthetics industry for decades and I am proud to call him both a respected colleague and a friend” said Dr. Grant Stevens. “GetHairMD is dedicated to collaborating with physicians to ensure the products selected are efficacious and are the latest in clinically proven non-surgical hair restoration solutions to its physician partners. After my many years in the industry, I must say, it is about time that a company offers a new and unique business model that protects its customers with exclusive territories. I welcome the opportunity to add my experience and advice to this respected assembly of medical professionals.”Dr. Stevens’ arrival at GetHairMD comes at a time of significant growth for the company. GetHairMD has a proven track record of providing our physician partners with the tools and knowledge to deliver exceptional results to patients seeking to restore their hair and improve their confidence. With the addition of Dr. Stevens, GetHairMD is poised to continue its success and expand its reach to even more physician partners and patients in need.About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a national network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 30 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.joingethairmd.com About Dr. Grant StevensDr. Grant Stevens is among the most prominent plastic surgeons in the world and is broadly credited as not just a trailblazer but a key player in the formation and advancement of the medical aesthetics industry as we know it today. Dr Stevens has built an illustrious career in private practice and a global reputation as a clinical leader, speaker, trainer, and author.Among his many accomplishments and contributions, Dr. Stevens is a Co-Founder of Orange Twist Medical Spas, Past President and Trustee of The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and is currently the Chairman of Industry Relations, Co-Founder and Chair of Aesthetic Innovation Summit, Co-Founder and host of The Technology of Beauty where he interviews the " Movers and Shakers of the Beauty Business" which has amassed over 400,000 viewers and produced over 150 podcasts and a Professor of Plastic Surgery , USC - Keck School of Medicine. In addition, Dr. Stevens has published over 125 articles and book chapters in the field of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Medicine and is a National and International traveling and visiting Professor with hundreds of presentations in over 30 countries.For the past three decades he has been caring for patients in Idaho, where he is proud to be the Founder and Medical Director of Sun Valley Aesthetics.For more information, please visit www.sunvalleyaesthetics.com

