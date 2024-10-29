Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center will Help Facilitate New USDA Organic Dairy Outreach Program

From left to right: Commissioner Ashley Randle – Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources | Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt – USDA | Secretary Anson Tebbetts – Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets | Peter Miller - owner of Miller Farm | Laura Ginsburg – VAAFM Dairy Strategy and Innovation Manager

New $15 million program will expand school and youth program access to organic dairy products

October 28, 2024 | Vernon, VT - In an event held at a Vermont organic dairy farm today, USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt announced the launch of the Organic Dairy Product Promotion (ODPP) program, allocating $15 million to expand access to organic dairy products in educational institutions and youth programs. Funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), the program will increase consumption of organic dairy products among children and young adults while creating new opportunities for small and mid-sized organic dairy producers. Four national Dairy Business Innovation Centers, including the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) in Vermont, will each be granted $3.75 million to facilitate the new program.

“Expanding access to a variety of organic dairy products in schools and community programs promotes healthy consumption habits and strengthens local dairy markets,” said Under Secretary Moffitt. “Announcing the Organic Dairy Product Promotion program during National Farm to School Month is yet another way to celebrate USDA’s commitment to connecting producers to new, local markets and providing youth with healthy, fresh dairy products from nearby farms.”

“These funds will provide the catalytic opportunity for organic dairy to be served in new settings across the region, showing that it is possible to bring locally produced dairy into schools, universities, and other child focused settings,” said Laura Ginsburg, Dairy Strategy and Innovation Manager for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM).

The Miller Farm of Vernon hosted the announcement, as well as VAAFM Secretary of Agriculture, Anson Tebbetts, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle, and Ginsburg. Ginsburg leads the NE-DBIC, which, along with the three other DBIC’s at the University of California, Fresno; University of Tennessee; and the University of Wisconsin, will fulfill key program objectives, including:

Increasing domestic consumption of organic dairy products among children and young adults.

Diversifying dairy products offered in learning institutions and at other youth and young adult focused program sites.

Building partnerships with, and networks of, businesses involved in organic dairy product production and the distribution of organic dairy products within the lead organization’s region, which aligns with their DBI service area.

“These investments will help grow our farm economy while supporting those who love dairy,” said Secretary Tebbetts. “We are grateful to have these dollars from USDA so more can enjoy milk, cheese, butter, ice cream and yogurt.”

“The Northeast dairy industry, comprised of multi-generational family farms, is a critical part of our agricultural economy in the region,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Randle. “Today’s announcement provides new marketing channels for farms, the ability to cultivate greater connections with local schools and institutions and educate and foster connections with consumers to their local farms. We’re grateful for this timely announcement from USDA and the support that the Northeast-DBIC provides to Massachusetts dairy farms.”

The lead organizations will develop region-specific projects to distribute organic dairy products to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and other youth and young adult focused programs and institutions. Lead organizations may also subaward funds for procurement to dairy businesses, educational institutions including K-12 schools and colleges/universities, or other organizations with industry expertise to implement the program.

For more information on the new program, visit the AMS Organic Dairy Product Promotion program webpage.

For questions about the NE-DBIC, contact:

Katie Spring | NE-DBIC Communications Manager | 802-522-3186 | Katie.Spring@vermont.gov