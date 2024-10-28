Navy Week Charts Course to Kansas City

Kansas City Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Kansas City, the states of Missouri and Kansas, and the nation.

More than 50 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city.

Participating Navy organizations include Navy Band Great Lakes, USS Constitution, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid-America, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Two, Navy History and Heritage Command, The Strike Group, Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team (FLOAT), Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Office of Small Business Programs, Office of Civilian Human Resources, Naval Reserve Center Kansas City, and Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22).

The Navy's senior executive is Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, Vice Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Vice Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa. He commissioned through the University of Missouri-Columbia Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program in December 1990, graduating with an economics degree. He is also a 2012 graduate of Webster University with a Master of Business Administration and completed Joint Professional Military Education curriculum at Army Command & General Staff College. During Kansas City Navy Week, he is participating in community engagements, and meeting with local organizations, higher education, local business, civic, and government leaders.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Kansas City.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy Warfighters to Kansas City. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors are participating in various community events across the area, including ceremonial celebrations at Harry S. Truman Museum, WWI Museum, and Negro League Baseball Museum; volunteering with the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy, Habitat for Humanity Kansas City, Bishop Sullivan’s Center, Happy Bottoms, and Thelma’s Kitchen; and engaging with students across multiple high schools. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Great Lakes at venues throughout the week.

Kansas City Navy Week is the last of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 130 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Kansas City Navy Week events should contact Ensign Lamar Badger at (901) 229-5709 or erick.l.badger.mil@us.navy.mil.