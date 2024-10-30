Polyurethane Global Market 2024 To Reach $171.11 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.5%

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The polyurethane market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $171.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%” — The Business Research Company

The polyurethane market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $89.92 billion in 2023 to $103.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The historical growth can be linked to demand from sectors such as construction and insulation, the automotive industry, furniture and bedding, as well as coatings and adhesives.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Polyurethane Market?

The polyurethane market is anticipated to experience significant growth over the coming years. It is projected to reach $171.11 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by sustainability and green initiatives, enhanced energy efficiency in buildings, lightweighting in the automotive sector, as well as advancements in medical devices and healthcare.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Polyurethane Market?

The expanding construction industry is likely to drive the growth of the polyurethane market in the future. The construction sector encompasses the manufacturing and commercial activities related to the building, maintenance, and repair of structures. Polyurethane is crucial in this industry due to its versatility and advantageous properties. It is utilized in various forms and applications, enhancing energy efficiency, durability, and overall performance within the construction sector.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Polyurethane Market?

Key players in the polyurethane market include Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., DIC Corporation, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp. Ltd., Recticel S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, RTP Company Inc., Lanxess AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Perstorp AB, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Polyurethane Market?

Polyurethane is a type of plastic polymer material utilized to create modern, versatile, and safe consumer and industrial products that are environmentally friendly. It is produced by reacting a polyol—an alcohol containing more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule—with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate, using appropriate catalysts and additives. Additionally, polyurethane is commonly employed in medical devices, including pacemakers, artificial hearts, and various applications that come into contact with blood.

How Is The Global Polyurethane Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Flexible and rigid foams, Elastomers, Other Product Types

2) By Raw Material: MDI, TDI, Polyols

3) By End User Industry: Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Other End Use Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Polyurethane Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Polyurethane Market?

The Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Polyurethane Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into polyurethane market size, polyurethane market drivers and trends, polyurethane competitors' revenues, and polyurethane market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

