Transforming Healthcare: The Qatar Precision Health Institute's Innovative Approach to Precision Medicine

It is crucial to collaborate and to share knowledge and data with the international community because this is in essence what we hope to do is to be part of open science and open research” — Dr. Hamdi Mbarek, Research and Partnerships Director of QPHI

DOHA, QATAR, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) stands at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, championing precision medicine that tailors treatments based on individual genetic profiles. Moving beyond the traditional one-size-fits-all approach, QPHI aims to enhance treatment effectiveness, reduce side effects, and shift focus toward preventive medicine, aligning seamlessly with Qatar’s Vision 2030 and positioning the nation as a leader in global precision health.In a recent feature in the Global Health documentary series by Reuters , Dr. Said Ismail, Acting President of QPHI, emphasized the transformative power of precision medicine, stating, “We aim to shift from treating diseases after their onset to focusing on disease predisposition, ultimately saving lives through early interventions.” This innovative approach is reshaping how healthcare is delivered in Qatar and beyond.Through strategic partnerships with organizations like Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), QPHI has implemented groundbreaking pharmacogenomics pilots, enabling doctors to prescribe the most suitable medications based on patients' genetic information. Moreover, QPHI actively participates in international consortia, addressing global health challenges such as the genetics of COVID-19.Dr. Hamdi Mbarek, Research and Partnerships Director of QPHI, highlighted the significance of such collaborations, stating, “It is crucial to collaborate and to share knowledge and data with the international community because this is in essence what we hope to do is to be part of open science and open research.”QPHI was launched in 2024 by Qatar Foundation (QF), a not-for-profit organization advancing education, research and innovation, and community development to benefit people in Qatar and globally.Explaining how QPHI’s mission aligns with Qatar Foundation's priorities, Dr. Ismail shared that precision health is a main focus theme for Qatar Foundation in line with the country’s national vision. He added, “Several key players within Qatar Foundation's ecosystem, including research institutes and national-scale programs like Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome, are integral to this vision."Formed from the merger of Qatar Genome and Qatar Biobank, QPHI capitalizes on a robust genomic data repository, further diversifying the representation of the Qatari population in genomic research. Dr. Radja Badji, a Biomedical Informatics Researcher, emphasizes the importance of local capacity building: "With the right infrastructure and leadership, we can address disparities in healthcare interventions through precision medicine."As QPHI continues to advance precision medicine and engage in international collaborations, it reinforces its commitment to establishing Qatar as a central hub for precision health, promising a future where healthcare is proactive and personalized.About Qatar Precision Health InstituteQatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) is a national center for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation.Its primary focus is to enhance precision healthcare quality and value through comprehensive study of genomics and multi-omics.QPHI was conceptualized to leverage more than 10 years of valuable data collection, research, and ecosystem development accomplished by Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome. The goal is to lead in preventing and curing health issues through personalized approaches, and consequently empower and enable precision health practices leading to healthy and vibrant communities.

Qatar Foundation | Qatar Precision Health: Pioneering the Future of Medicine in the Region

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.