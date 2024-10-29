Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses RMB-Sunday Times post Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) dialogue, 31 Oct
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will deliver a keynote address at the RMB- Sunday Times post Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) dialogue called Think Budget. The Minister will unpack the 2024 MTBPS which he will have tabled in Parliament on 30 October 2024.
Media are invited to the dialogue as follows:
Date: Thursday, 31 October 2024
Time: 08:00 – 10:00
Venue: The Taj hotel, 1 Wale Street, Cape Town
Media interested in attending and covering the dialogue should RSVP with Media@treasury.gov.za. Access will only be granted to media that have RSVP’d.
