Official Visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, 29 to 30 October 2024

His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 29 to 30 October 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This is Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled’s first Official Visit to Singapore.

There will be a ceremonial welcome for Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled on 29 October followed by a call on Prime Minister Wong. Several Memoranda of Understanding covering cooperation in areas including social sector, training and development of government capability, civilian nuclear energy and executive education and will be announced during Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled’s visit. Prime Minister Wong will host Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled to an Official Lunch on 30 October.

During his visit to Singapore, Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled will make several site visits including to the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, the Singapore City Gallery, Marina Barrage, and Gardens by the Bay. Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled will be accompanied by a delegation of several ministerial-level officials.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 OCTOBER 2024