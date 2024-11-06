Secure I.T. Environments Upgrades Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Communications Facility Infrastructure

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

New fire suppression, UPS, LED lighting and EMS infrastructure installed on time and in budget

... With strong long-term planning, upgrades and the replacement of equipment can be phased and managed more easily from a budget perspective...” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE) , one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a series of infrastructure upgrades at one of the communication facilities at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board The works, which are the latest in a series of projects SITE has conducted for the trust in recent years, upgrade a series of key infrastructure areas, replacing technology that was reaching the end of its serviceable life, and brings new features and benefits, such as improved energy efficiency.Upgrades completed include:• Design, supply and install new fire suppression system, including extraction and external status units• Replacement of existing lighting with an LED solution with PIR sensors• Supply and installation of Riello Multi Power UPS capable of 30-minutes autonomy at full load in N+1 configuration• Installation of new environmental monitoring system• Power supply works to support new systemsChris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said: “Planned maintenance and upgrades is a key part of the data centre lifecycle. With strong long-term planning, upgrades and the replacement of equipment can be phased and managed more easily from a budget perspective. Such upgrades often bring new features and benefits, and usually cut the running costs of the data centre once live, and lower risk.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

