Flour House Cakes & Co. Pre-Orders Start Now For Their Signature Holiday Gourmet Cake Jars

Flour House Cakes & Co. Holiday Gourmet Cake Jars Flour House Cakes & Co. Holiday Gourmet Single Cake Jars Flour House Cakes & Co. Holiday Gourmet Cake Jars Box Lincoln L. Alexander, founder of Flour House Cakes & Co.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke Cake designer Lincoln L. Alexander, founder of Flour House Cakes & Co., based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, begins pre-orders for their signature holiday gourmet cake jars in a box. Cake lovers can select from nine flavors including Classic Pound Cake with vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream; Classic Yellow Cake with yellow cake and chocolate buttercream; Red Velvet Cake with vanilla buttercream; Lemon Velvet Cake with vanilla buttercream; *Pecan Deluxe Cake with pecan and vanilla buttercream; Chocolate Peppermint Cake with chocolate cake and peppermint buttercream; Spice Carrot Cake with vanilla buttercream; Sweet Potato Cake with honey cinnamon buttercream; *Holiday Joy Cake with almonds and almond buttercream (*allergy warning contains nuts and nut flavors).

Each cake jar contains the equivalent of two decadent cupcakes layered with Flour House’s signature homemade buttercream frosting. The eight-ounce jars are sold as two-packs, four-packs, and six-packs, and include a greeting card and spoon (expedited shipping cost is additional, which is calculated at checkout). First-time customers will get 10% off the first order, using the code: JINGLEBELLS. There will be three shipping dates: Thanksgiving orders, on or before November 21, 2024; Christmas and holiday orders, first shipment starts on or before December 13, 2024, and the second shipment starts on or before December 19, 2024.

Lincoln L. Alexander is best known for his work as an international award-winning cake designer. He is also a food artist, author, and health scientist who turned pastry chef. Named 2024 Ones to Watch by "The Knot Wedding Magazine," he is celebrated for his unique design style, impeccable details, and diverse collection of decadent confections. His extraordinary food and cake art has been seen on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Tamron Hall Show," the "Sherri Show," and "MUNCHIES Food" by Vice. His work has been published in media outlets such as "EBONY.com," "ESSENCE.com," "MunaLuchi Bride," "The Knot," "Wilton Cakes," "Over the Moon," "Black Bride," "The B Collective," and more.

