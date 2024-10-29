Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the first three quarters of 2024
MACAU, October 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 1,497,000 in the first three quarters of 2024, an uplift of 101.2% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 4.8 percentage points year-on-year to 85.4%; number of guests increased by 11.2% to 10,889,000, and their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.
In the first three quarters, number of inbound package tour visitors surged by 101.2% year-on-year to 1,497,000, with those from mainland China soaring by 91% to 1,332,000. In addition, international tour visitors jumped by 276% to 142,000; those from the Republic of Korea (58,000) and India (19,000) leapt by 387.1% and 929.8% respectively.
In September 2024, a total of 134,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, down by 0.5% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to 117,000. Meanwhile, international tour visitors went up by 51.7% to 14,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (7,000) and India (1,000) rising by 49.1% and 184.6% respectively.
In the first three quarters, 426,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 46.2% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 106.9% year-on-year to 151,000, with 137,000 of them going to mainland China. In September, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 26.7% year-on-year to 41,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours soared by 66.7% to 13,000.
There were 144 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of the first three quarters, an increase of 7 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 3.3% to 44,000. In the first three quarters, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 4.8 percentage points year-on-year to 85.4%; the rates for 5-star (87.5%), 4-star (81.2%) and 3-star hotels (82.9%) showed respective growth of 6 percentage points, 3 percentage points and 2.4 percentage points.
In the first three quarters, number of guests of hotel establishments was 10,889,000, up by 11.2% year-on-year and 3.3% when compared to the same period in 2019. International guests (779,000) surged by 86.8% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (229,000) jumped by 143.5%, and those from Japan (60,000), Malaysia (57,000), Thailand (47,000) and Singapore (43,000) went up by 80.8%, 85.2%, 61.2% and 47.7% respectively.
In September this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 6.4 percentage points year-on-year to 84.7%. However, total number of guests dropped by 2.1% year-on-year to 1,112,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.
