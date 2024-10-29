President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his personal congratulations and those of the South African Government to Ghana’s Foreign Minister, The Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her recent appointment as the next Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Ms Botchwey will assume her four-year leadership of the 56-nation association on 1 April 2025.

President Ramaphosa offers Ms Botchwey his warm congratulations and support for her term of office.

President Ramaphosa said: “The recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting correctly identified climate resilience; sustainable peace and the peaceful resolution of all disputes in accordance with international law and increased intra-Commonwealth trade and investment as imperatives for our shared sustainability and prosperity.

“South Africa looks forward to the Secretary-General’s guidance and stewardship in the advancement of these objectives which align very strongly with South Africa’s national development goals as well as vision for a better Africa and better world more broadly.

“I wish her well as she prepares to take on this important role.”

