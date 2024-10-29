President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints members of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 11 Ministers and Deputy Ministers as members of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee who will serve a five-year term of office with Minister in the Presidency Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as Chairperson.

The Deputy Chairperson is Mr Andries Nel, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The President has made these appointments in terms of Section 5(1) of the National Conventional Arms Control Act of 2002.

In terms of Section 4 of the Act, the mandate of the committee is to implement government policy regarding trade in conventional arms in order to establish, apply and ensure a legitimate, effective and transparent control process which conforms to international law and guiding principles and criteria set out in the same law.

The committee is responsible for the control and regulation of trade in conventional arms and protection of South Africa’s economic and national security interests by ensuring adequate control of trade in conventional arms.

The committee is also tasked with fostering national and international confidence in the control procedures and may conduct inside or outside the Republic, any investigation into, inspection of and research in connection with any trade in conventional arms.

President Ramaphosa has assigned these responsibilities to the newly appointed National Conventional Arms Control Committee comprising:

Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency (Chairperson)

Ms Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Mr Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Ms Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Mr Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Police

Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

Mr Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Gen (Ret) Bantu Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Dr David Masondo, Deputy Minister of Finance

Mr Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and

Mr Andries Nel, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development (Deputy Chairperson).

President Ramaphosa wishes the Committee well in its deliberations and decisions.

