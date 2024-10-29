Submit Release
National Lotteries Commission briefs media on grant funding mandate and other related matters, 29 Oct

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) invites members of the media to a briefing session to provide an update on the NLC’s grant funding mandate and other related matters.

The briefing, led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof Barney Pityana and Commissioner, Ms Jodi Scholtz will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House Francis Baard Street Hatfield, Pretoria
Time: 11h00

RSVP: Mr. Ntebalene Rabaloi E-mail: ntebalene@nlcsa.org.za Cell: 073 983 935

Media Enquiries: Ms Odaho Ntšana 
E-mail: odaho@nlcsa.org.za 
Cell: 083 753 6968 

