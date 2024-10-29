Minister Dean Macpherson: Launch of the EPWP Listening Tour

Opening Address by Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson at the Launch of the EPWP Listening Tour

Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Mayor, Gary van Niekerk

Nelson Mandela Bay Speaker, Eugene Johnson

Ward 34 Councillor, Jonny Arendse

Government officials here today

Members of the media

And most importantly, EPWP recipients and community members

Good afternoon.

Today marks an important milestone for the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure as we launch our Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) here in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

It is the first time since the EPWP programme was launched in 2003 that we will embark on a nationwide listening tour to hear from communities themselves about their experiences with the programme as we begin to rethink its contribution to better serve communities.

It is essential as government that we do not simply change programmes without listening to communities about the issues they are experiencing.

Equally, it is important that we do not continue with the same programmes, administration after administration, without honestly reviewing their success.

This is why we are here today: to understand the challenges that you face with EPWP so that we can be inspired about how to improve on it.

I firmly believe that the solutions to some of our biggest problems are often found in the communities that face them.

That is why I am here, on the ground with you today. To listen and to learn from you.

Our task is to ensure that the voices with solutions within communities are heard, and that we fully understand the problems they are facing.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The EPWP programme has been vital tool in the state's arsenal to address the plight of poverty in many communities, while at the same time improving service delivery through road repairs, grass cutting, and street cleaning.

Over the years, the EPWP has offered a stop-gap opportunity to many people caught in the cycle of poverty through part-time employment.

However, it is evident that the EPWP programme is ripe for reform. There are simply too many allegations of political patronage, jobs-for-pals, and corruption within the programme for it to continue without intervention.

We need to start discussions on how we can build a better EPWP to truly assist communities like Bethelsdorp without allowing the programme to be vulnerable to abuse by officials or politicians.

This is why we are here today, to engage in frank discussions about the EPWP and to hear from the community of Bethelsdorp about their experiences. This will enable us to identify and address the issues.

Today, I do not want anyone to sugarcoat the truth. When you share your challenges with the EPWP, I want you to speak with the assurance that your voices will be heard.

And I give you my personal word that I will protect any whistleblower who bravely speaks out about abuses.

Because we simply cannot begin fixing the EPWP without knowing what and where the issues are.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I want to thank the officials from both the provincial government and the city who have joined us here today, including the executive mayor and ward councillor.

I look forward to working with you in the weeks and months ahead on this crucial journey towards an improved EPWP.

I know that in many provinces and cities, the EPWP plays an important role, and I am eager to learn from and work with you on this journey of reform.

It is only by working together that we will be able to address the most significant challenges facing our communities.

Today is the start of this important journey, and we will soon be visiting all provinces as part of our EPWP listening tour.

As your Minister who is here to serve you, I want to see an EPWP programme that works for the majority which is not controlled by the few.

Gone are the days when we look away when we know something is wrong.

Let’s make EPWP the transparent, fair and life changing programme that we all want it to be.

Thank you for joining us here today and thank you for sharing your stories with us.

I look forward to engaging with and listening to you.

Because now is the time to Build South Africa.

Let us build South Africa.

Thank you.