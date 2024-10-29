ADC24 Brings Together the World’s Audio Developers, November 11-13, 2024 – Both In-Person in Bristol, UK, and Online

ADC24 In-person Bristol UK & Online 11-13th Nov ADC24 Join Us Online ADC24 - audio.dev

Connect, Learn, and Innovate – Join ADC24 Onsite in Bristol or From Anywhere Online!

ADC24 is more than a conference—it's a celebration of the creativity and diversity in audio development. We can't wait to see the inspiration and innovation that come out of this year’s event.” — Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just weeks to go until the 10th Annual Audio Developer Conference ADC24 ), organizers report that only a few in-person tickets remain for the Bristol, UK event, which is anticipated to sell out soon due to high interest from the global audio development community. However, digital tickets for the online experience, hosted on the Gather Virtual Venue platform from November 11-13, 2024, are still available at www.audio.dev ADC24 offers an impressive lineup of 75 talks, keynotes, panels, and workshops dedicated exclusively to audio development technologies, covering areas such as music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. Whether joining in person or online, attendees can look forward to skill-building opportunities and networking with industry leaders, including representatives from major companies like Focusrite, Steinberg, Roland, GPU Audio, Audiotonix, and L-Acoustics. Tickets for the full online experience start at an accessible £49 (approximately $60 USD).The conference will delve into various key topics, such as:- AI Instrument Building for Live Performances by Manaswi Mishra- How to Read Scientific DSP Publications and Turn Them into Code by Matthijs Hollemans- The Intersection of Analog and Digital Audio Processing by Sohyun Im- Practical Machine Learning Workshop by Dynamic Cast- The Future of Immersive Music Panel moderated by Ruth FarrarThe conference programmed talks were carefully selected from the ADC Call for Papers and anonymously voted on by the audio developer community. For a comprehensive schedule of talks and workshops, please visit the ADC24 schedule at https://conference.audio.dev/schedule-adc24/ To foster networking among online attendees, the ADC team has ingeniously created a virtual conference hall through the Gather platform. Virtual participants can create avatars and access the hall to connect with others, explore sponsor booths, access talks through conference rooms, and hold private meetings with fellow virtual guests.The ADC organizing committee remains committed to championing diversity and accessibility within the audio industry. At this year’s conference, attendees can look forward to a range of events designed to foster inclusion and innovation. Highlights include the 'Celebrating Diversity in Audio' reception, an engaging working lunch, and a hands-on workshop on 'Inclusive Design of Audio Products,' led by Jay Pocknell of Sound Without Sight."The remarkable success of this year’s ADC conference is a direct result of the generous support from our sponsors, especially our diversity title sponsor, L-Acoustics, who shares our commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the audio industry,” said Bobby Lombardi, ADC Conference Chair. “With their partnership, we are proud to offer a record number of diversity scholarships, ensuring more voices and perspectives are represented and celebrated at this year’s event.”While in-person tickets for the Bristol UK event are dwindling, online tickets remain accessible and contribute to the support of ADC as a not-for-profit organization. Online tickets grant access to the complete online conference, including workshops, all talks, the conference Discord server, and the virtual exhibition room, starting at just £49 (approximately $60 US). Purchase your tickets at https://audio.dev/ Download the ADC24 Media Kit Here: https://audio.dev/media-kit/ View recorded talks from previous ADC and ADCx conference on our YouTube channel:For media inquiries and press passes, kindly reach out to Bobby Lombardi via email at press@paceap.com.About Audio Developer Conference / ADC24The Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event that serves as an educational and resource hub for audio developers worldwide. It is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the diverse spectrum of audio development technologies, spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. ADC's core mission is to empower attendees to develop new skills and foster a network that bolsters their career advancement. It also serves as a bridge between academic research and industry collaboration. Discover more at www.audio.dev

Join Us for ADC24 Nov 11-13th In-person and Online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.