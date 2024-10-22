JUCE Presents ADCx Gather, a Free Online Event for the Audio Developer Community on the 1st of November

The ADCx Gather one-day online event is free and open to everyone in the audio developer community (registration required). ADC24 In-person Bristol UK & Online 11-13th Nov ADCx Gather Keynote Speaker Andrew Scheps

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizers behind the 10th annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC) are pleased to announce ADCx Gather 2024, a one-day free online event open to everyone in the audio developer community taking place on November 1st.ADCx Gather is a preview of the Audio Developer Conference (ADC) online virtual experience that takes place on November 11-13th in-person (Bristol UK) and online (Gather). Programming for ADCx Gather uses a shorter 18 minute talk format allowing for the presentation of a variety of audio technology topics for all audiences.Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC, highlights the uniqueness of the ADC Gather online experience, stating, "The free ADCx Gather event on the gather.town platform is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for connecting, learning, and truly immersing yourself in the audio development community. It's an experience like no other, offering unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing that you won't want to miss."The ADCx Gather program includes the keynote talk from Andrew Scheps, "Interfaces are King!: A Practical Look at AI Audio Tools and What Professionals Actually Need.” This talk will focus on the current uses of AI in audio tools; a practical look at what professionals actually need; and, possibly most importantly, how the technology should be presented to non-technical users in the industry. There will also be discussion of the necessity for quality data sets as well as some of the legal ramifications of using them.ADCx Gather is hosted in Gather.Town, a browser-based virtual online platform that allows attendees to interact and collaborate in real-time with speakers and sponsors. Explore the ADC24 virtual venue, attend a talk, explore online poster sessions, and network with other ADCx Gather attendees.ADCx Gather takes place online on the 1st of November starting at Noon UTC (Registration is Required). Registration deadline is October 31st.To register for ADCx Gather: https://audio.dev/adcx-gather-register/ For more information on ADCx Gather: https://audio.dev/adcx-gather/ Subscribe to the Audio Developer Conference (ADC) newsletter to be the first to know about our conference call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities for all future ADC events!About Audio Developer Conference:The Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event committed to providing education and resources to audio developers worldwide. It is an annual celebration of all audio development technologies, from music applications and game audio to audio processing and embedded systems. ADC's mission is to help attendees acquire and develop new skills and build a network that supports their career development. It also serves as a platform for showcasing academic research and facilitating collaborations between research and industry. Learn more at www.audio.dev About JUCEJUCE is the most widely used framework for audio application and plug-in development, allowing software developers to have a single project deployed across all major desktop and mobile operating systems, and all popular plug-in formats like VST, VST3, AU, AUv3, AAX, ARA, and LV2. Its open-source C++ codebase streamlines development, allowing creators to focus on the core elements of their software. As a key player in the audio software developer community, JUCE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc., hosts the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC), fostering skill development and collaboration.

