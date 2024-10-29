Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) Partnership Forum 2025: Call for Solutions

Description

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold the third Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) Partnership Forum on 25-26 February 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. The CRPP is a partnership program to help countries and communities in Asia and the Pacific region scale up investments in climate adaptation, especially investments at the community level, that explicitly target the nexus of climate change, poverty, and gender. The CRPP includes a dedicated gender window to promote women-focused investments in resilience. Read more about the program.

The third CRPP Partnership Forum will bring together community leaders, government officials, think tanks, financing institutions, and global climate funds to discuss what role poverty reduction programs can play in building climate resilience. In particular, the forum will provide an opportunity to discuss how urban poverty reduction programs can provide opportunities for building climate resilience from the ground up and how strengthening the financial inclusion of poor and vulnerable populations can lead to climate-resilient communities. Recognizing that women from vulnerable and low-income communities are often leading implementation of resilience solutions and that the CRPP has prioritized the need to promote investments that are women-focused, the forum will discuss how pro-poor solutions can respond to the resilience needs of women.

Call for solutions

The CRPP Secretariat is inviting interested practitioners, especially women practitioners from South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Pacific countries to submit a one-page proposal showcasing an innovative pro-poor adaptation solution in the context of the following topics:

Topic 1: Community-based infrastructure. What strategies can be implemented to strengthen community-based infrastructure in urban areas to enhance climate resilience, especially for poor and vulnerable women? How can these solutions be made more inclusive and effective?

Topic 2: Urban social systems. How can social systems be improved to better support urban climate resilience for poor and vulnerable women? What specific interventions can ensure that these women are not left behind?

Topic 3: Digital financial services. In what ways can digital financial services contribute to building the climate resilience of women? How can these tools be made accessible and impactful for women in vulnerable communities?

Topic 4: Women's access to finance and entrepreneurship. What innovative strategies or business models can be adopted to help women entrepreneurs enhance their climate resilience and ensure the financial sustainability of their enterprises?

One innovative solution will be selected for each topic and will be presented at the forum. For selected presenters, ADB will shoulder the cost of participation for the duration of the forum, which includes: (i) roundtrip economy class airfare (most direct and cost-effective route); (ii) hotel accommodation for 3 nights; (iii) daily subsistence allowance for 3 days; and (iv) miscellaneous travel expenses in accordance with ADB’s Technical Assistance Disbursement Handbook.

Deadline for submission is on 6 January 2025 via email to Timmy Marifosque , with copy to Jane David.