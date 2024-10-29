Michelman Announces Substantial Gift To Support Communities, STEM, and Sustainability

Michelman Americas Celebration Michelman EMEA Celebration Michelman China Celebration

$750,000 Gift Is Cornerstone of Privately-Held Company’s 75th Anniversary Celebration

It’s important that we give back to the communities that have helped us grow and succeed. This gift is intended to make our communities even better places to live and work.” — Rick Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman, an innovator in water-based chemistry, today announced it will donate $750,000, distributed across a variety of community-focused non-profit organizations, along with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education programs and initiatives that advance sustainability. The financial gift will be contributed through the company’s six global locations in honor of the company’s 75th anniversary and is in addition to Michelman’s longstanding tradition of philanthropy and giving back to the communities where it has a presence. Company associates will be actively involved in the giving process, selecting the non-profit organizations to receive support from a portion of the gift reserved for their local communities. The announcement coincides with the company’s thirteenth annual Commitment to Community Day, during which associates from every location volunteer at charitable organizations. Michelman’s Corporate Headquarters are in Cincinnati, Ohio, with facilities in Aubange, Belgium; Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; Windhof, Luxembourg; and Tuas, Singapore.

“Giving is an essential value for our company,” said Rick Michelman, President and CEO of Michelman. “It’s important that we give back to the communities that have helped us grow and succeed. This gift is intended to make our communities even better places to live and work. In addition, funding for robust STEM education will help develop future generations of innovative thinkers who will be crucial in solving industry’s most pressing challenges, while also protecting our planet.”

The gift underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to create a planet-positive footprint. In 2023, Michelman received the first-ever Innovation Research Interchange (IRI) Excellence Award for Corporate Citizenship, recognizing the company's dedication to sustainable operations and leadership in fostering sustainable practices. In 2023 and 2024, Michelman achieved a gold rating for sustainability from EcoVadis, ranking them in the top 5% of companies worldwide in commitment to the environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

Michelman’s water-based coatings and additives are used in a wide range of applications, including agricultural and architectural coatings, digital printing, foodservice packaging, and automotive and aerospace components. The company’s focus on environmentally friendly chemistry began in 1963 when they introduced the industry’s first repulpable, water- and grease-resistant coating for corrugated board. Established in 1949 by Joseph and Freeda Michelman in their garage, Michelman remains privately held and family owned. To learn more, visit https://www.michelman.com.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of specialized sustainable chemistry used in agricultural and architectural coatings, digital printing, foodservice packaging, and advanced composites for automotive and aerospace. From helping grow food and keep it fresh, to making vehicles lighter and more fuel efficient, to shielding homes from the elements, Michelman’s environmentally conscious solutions protect and enhance the materials that shape our world.

