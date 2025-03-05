Pulseroller to Showcase Innovative Motor Drive Roller Solutions at ProMat 2025

Pulseroller will exhibit at ProMat 2025, where it will display its entire line of motor drive roller (MDR) and controller solutions for conveyor systems.

New to Pulseroller’s exhibit for ProMat 2025 will be a VR experience where visitors can explore and interact with Pulseroller’s materials handling solutions.” — McKenzie Gordon

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulseroller will exhibit at ProMat 2025, where it will display its entire line of motor drive roller (MDR) and controller solutions for conveyor systems. The company’s Senergy MDRs and ConveyLinx brand controllers are industry standards and have positioned Pulseroller as a leading provider of MDR technology globally.

New to Pulseroller’s exhibit for ProMat 2025 will be a VR experience where visitors can explore and interact with Pulseroller’s materials handling solutions. Some of the featured products will include:

Raptor Motor Drive Roller

Pulseroller’s Raptor-Ai-ST delivers 80W of continuous performance, providing exceptional acceleration for long belted zones and sorter induction applications. It is designed for high-demand environments requiring versatility and efficiency.

The RaptorLinx-Ai-ST Controller is a single motor servo controller with ConveyLinx connectivity. It integrates seamlessly with the company’s ConveyLinx controller, ensuring reliable performance and smooth operation.

Looking ahead, Pulseroller is preparing to launch the Raptor-HT, which will deliver even higher torque and overall performance, further closing the gap between MDR and traditional AC/DC solutions.

48 Volt Motor Drive Roller and Pulse Geared Drive (PGD)

Pulseroller’s 48V MDR and 48V PGD solutions are engineered for superior acceleration, advanced diagnostics, and braking functionality. Designed for high-performance material handling applications, Pulseroller’s 48V solutions provide on-demand power, improving conveyor efficiency and operational reliability.

Pallet Handling Motor Drive Roller

Pulseroller’s Senergy & Senergy-Ai Pallet Handling MDR solutions are tailored for pallet handling, allowing compact conveyor designs with low-profile capabilities. These MDRs enable conveyors to be positioned just inches off the floor, making them ideal for space-constrained or low-clearance environments.

Available in single and dual motor zone configurations, the Pulseroller Pallet MDR system supports Micro-V and chain sprocket interlocking, ensuring robust connectivity and adaptability. The motors feature a heat-treated, reinforced planetary metal gearbox, maximizing durability and reliability. Available in both 24V and 48V, these solutions offer compatibility for a variety of operational needs.

Holding Brake Roller (HBR)

Pulseroller’s Holding Brake Roller (HBR) is a brake-only roller for inclines and declines, ensuring load stability during accumulation, e-stop, or power outages. The fail-safe mechanical braking system activates automatically during power loss, preventing unintentional movement.

The HBR seamlessly integrates with Pulseroller’s ConveyLinx-Ai Family of controllers, requiring no setup or configuration. It can also be independently controlled via external I/O, providing versatile braking capabilities for conveyor systems.

NSF Washdown-Rated MRD Solutions

For applications requiring washdown-rated components, Pulseroller’s Senergy MDR and Pulse Geared Drive Ai motors are engineered to withstand high-pressure washdowns. Featuring stainless steel tubes, bearings, and shafts, these components are ideal for food processing and other hygienic environments.

With IP ratings of IP66 or IP69K, these washdown-rated MDRs and PGDs are used globally in industries where conveyor systems must operate reliably in wet conditions.

Pulseroller invites ProMat 2025 attendees to visit booth S2939 to explore these cutting-edge MDR solutions and discuss how they can optimize material handling applications. To learn more, visit www.pulseroller.com.

About Pulseroller

Pulseroller is a leading provider of advanced 24- and 48-volt DC motorized drive roller (MDR) products and controls, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for material handling and conveyor systems. With a team of experts boasting over 150 years of collective experience in bit-level communications, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering, Pulseroller delivers high-quality products and unparalleled support to ensure the success of your projects. Our global presence includes manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Japan, and the United States, with local partners in Germany, India, Korea, and South Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.