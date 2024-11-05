Bibo Salon Named Oakland, CA’s #1 Luxury Salon for Fourth Consecutive Year
Susie Geda, founder of Bibo Salon in Oakland, CA, celebrated for her award-winning approach to luxury curly hair care and her commitment to helping clients embrace the beauty of their natural curls.
Oakland, CA’s Award-Winning Bibo Salon Continues to Lead in Luxury Curly Hair Care
"One of my biggest passions is helping clients embrace the natural beauty of their curls," says Susie Geda, founder and creative director of Bibo Salon. "Curly hair isn't just a hairstyle—it's an experience."
A Story of Determination and Success Originally from Ethiopia, Susie Geda arrived in the United States as a single mother with her three-year-old son, embodying the American dream through determination and hard work. Despite facing challenges, including dyslexia, she built a substantial client base as an independent contractor before establishing her own successful business. Her journey from international roots to salon ownership spans over 20 years of expertise gained in both London and Oakland.
Creating an Inclusive Beauty Experience At Bibo Salon, diversity and inclusivity are foundational principles. The salon specializes in working with various hair textures and types, offering personalized experiences that honor each client's unique characteristics. "Hair serves as a canvas for artistic expression," says Geda, "enabling individuals to manifest their unique personalities and lifestyles."
Excellence Through Education and Innovation
Bibo Salon's success is built on Geda's impressive credentials and commitment to continuous learning. Her certifications include:
Cadō Curly Method
Calligraphy Cut Certification
L'Oréal Color Ambassador
DevaCurl Certification
Bumble and Bumble Certification
Recognition and Achievement The salon's excellence has been recognized through:
Four-time #1 ranking on Nextdoor as Best Salon four years in a row
Lax Life Best Hair Salon Award
Recognition for innovation in textured hair care
About Bibo Salon: Located in Oakland, CA, Bibo Salon is a luxury hair care destination where creativity meets expertise. Under Susie Geda's leadership, the salon combines technical excellence with a commitment to inclusivity and client empowerment, creating a space where both stylists and clients thrive.
Experience Bibo Salon's artistry and expertise:
Instagram: @bibosalon
Facebook: @bibosalon
Website: www.bibosalon.com
To book an appointment or learn more, visit www.bibosalon.com or call 1-510-838-2426
Dawna Jarvis
Dawna Jarvis
dawna@dawnajarvis.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.